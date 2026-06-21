Brazilian police investigating the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas are searching for a missing GoPro camera that they believe may have been removed and hidden after she was thrown from a bridge during a bungee jump in Limeira. The camera, which was reportedly attached to Maria during the fatal jump, is being treated as potential evidence as authorities investigate allegations surrounding the accident.

The investigation began after Maria fell more than 130ft from Skeleton Bridge last Saturday after being launched from the structure without a rope attached to her harness.

Three bungee instructors were initially arrested and later faced allegations linked to her death, while authorities have since detained three more suspects as they examine claims of evidence suppression.

Missing GoPro in Bungee Jump Death Investigation

Police believe the missing camera could help establish exactly what happened in the moments before Maria's fall and whether any actions were taken afterwards to remove or conceal evidence.

A witness, Rafael Goulart, told Brazilian broadcaster EPTV that he saw an employee removing the camera from Maria's body after she landed on the ground.

'The first scene I remember when I saw the girl on the ground was seeing one of the employees removing the GoPro camera from the neck strap of the body that was already on the ground, either worried about the equipment or wanting to hide evidence,' he said.

The claim has not been independently verified, and authorities have not publicly confirmed who removed the device. However, São Paulo State authorities said their investigation had identified concerns over the 'suppression of evidence', particularly relating to the disappearance of the camera used during the jump.

Officials also said there was evidence that digital content from the device may have been deleted.

Three additional suspects were arrested as part of the investigation. They include a 29-year-old woman from Rio de Janeiro, described by authorities as the alleged leader of the group, as well as two men aged 25 and 27 from Limeira and Indaiatuba.

An officer told EPTV that the 360-degree camera had still not been recovered and remained important to reconstructing the events that led to Maria's death.

Bungee Jump Death Raises Questions Over Safety Checks

Before the investigation turned towards the missing camera, attention had already focused on how Maria was allowed to jump from the abandoned rail bridge without a rope attached.

Footage from the scene showed three men helping Maria into position before she was thrown from the bridge in a 'Superman' pose. Police allege the safety equipment had not been properly attached, leaving her unaware that she was not connected to the rope system.

Maria, who lived in the São Paulo suburbs, had travelled with friends and trusted the company operating the jump. Authorities said she survived the initial impact but died shortly afterwards.

Three instructors arrested on the day of the incident were identified as Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27.

Egoroff and Cintra reportedly told police they were responsible for preparing the ropes before the jump. Egoroff said he earned around £26 per jump and told investigators that equipment checks were carried out jointly by the team.

When asked who was responsible for the final safety inspection before Maria's jump, he reportedly replied: 'I can't remember.'

Cintra gave police the same answer, according to reports. Gonçalves, who said he had been called to assist after the fall, also said he could not explain how the camera that had been with Maria disappeared.

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The defendants have denied removing or hiding the camera, and their lawyer has disputed the classification of the case as intentional, arguing against allegations that the death involved deliberate wrongdoing.

The Bridge of Death

The tragedy has also raised questions about the bridge and previous incidents at the location. Authorities said Maria's death was the fourth fatal incident linked to the same bridge in three years, following a cyclist's death and several reported suicides. In August 2025, two young women of a similar age to Maria were seriously injured during a similar rope swing activity.

The bridge has since been closed by Brazilian authorities, while Limeira mayor Murilo Félix said he plans to take legal action against the state government, claiming the city had previously raised concerns about safety issues.

Investigators continue to search for the missing GoPro as they piece together the final moments before Maria's fatal fall.