A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been freed on bail after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following an incident in which a three-year-old boy allegedly ended up inside a crocodile enclosure at a family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire. Police confirmed the man was released without an interview after being assessed as unfit to speak with investigators, leaving the boy's family with little clarity as the toddler continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

The child, who has no connection to the suspect, was pulled from the enclosure by zoo staff at Johnsons of Old Hurst near Huntingdon after sustaining serious injuries inside the pit. Emergency vehicles attending included an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and an air ambulance, according to the East of England Ambulance Service. Despite the scale of the response, the boy was ultimately transported by road to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition as of Friday.

Three-Year-Old Fighting for Life After Being Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure, Hero Zoo Owner’s Wife Leaps Into Crocodile Pit to Save Toddler After Horror Attack.



WHAT KIND OF MONSTER THROWS A TODDLER INTO A CROCODILE PIT?



I genuinely struggle to comprehend the kind of evil — or… pic.twitter.com/xcLjhcMyoE — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 19, 2026

A Stranger in the Enclosure

Police were called to the zoo just before 1:30 pm on Thursday, 18 June, following reports that the boy had 'ended up in the crocodile enclosure'. It is understood he was attacked by at least one of the crocodiles before staff managed to intervene and pull him free. The incident occurred the day after the zoo had marked International Crocodile Day — a detail that has added a grim irony to an already devastating sequence of events.

Investigators confirmed the suspect and the child were complete strangers, a revelation that has only deepened the shock felt across the local community and beyond. There was no known reason for the alleged attack, and police have not publicly disclosed what circumstances led the man to the zoo that afternoon. The 30-year-old will remain on bail until 18 September while detectives from the major crimes unit continue piecing together exactly what happened. Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: 'We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other. Officers are supporting the boy's family at hospital, and our thoughts remain with them.'

In a separate statement released on Friday, McCann added: 'Our enquiries are ongoing as we continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident. Our thoughts remain with the boy and his family, and specialist officers continue to support them through this difficult time.'

Expert Warns of Animals' Natural Response

Chris Newman, director at the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, who has previously swum with the zoo's own crocodiles, did not mince his words when describing what the toddler would have faced inside that enclosure. He said the animals were 'predators that were programmed to attack,' adding: 'If something was thrown into the enclosure, then the natural response of that animal would be to bite it.'

Newman described the incident as 'just one of those unimaginable nightmares,' saying: 'For something like this to happen is just shocking beyond belief. I feel so sorry for everyone involved.' His comments underline the gravity of what the three-year-old survived — and the serious nature of the injuries he sustained.

Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty also responded publicly, writing on social media that his 'thoughts were with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time.' He urged people to 'refrain from speculation online' as the investigation remains in its early stages.

🚨 JUST IN: UK police have reportedly released on bail the 30-year-old man suspected of throwing a 3-year-old boy into a crocodile enclosure in what is being investigated as attempted murder, and they still have not publicly named him.



Absolutely unreal.



A little child is still… pic.twitter.com/XQUuLYtmao — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) June 19, 2026

Zoo Shuts Tropical House

Johnsons of Old Hurst, home to more than 100 animals, including African lions, Bengal tigers, sloth bears and multiple crocodile species, shut its Tropical House indefinitely in the aftermath of the attack. The zoo's website notes that visitors to its reptile house are ordinarily only able to view the crocodiles from a raised platform above the enclosure.

Johnsons of Old Hurst is no stranger to public attention — the zoo was previously featured in a two-part television documentary series in 2021, which explored the lives of private owners of dangerous wild animals in Britain. That profile now sits in sharp contrast to the circumstances in which the attraction finds itself today, with a major crime investigation underway and a child in critical care.

The suspect remains on bail, formal questioning not expected until at least September, as the boy's family waits for answers.