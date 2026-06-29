Sainsbury's has banned a great-grandmother for life for allegedly being 'rude.' But 79-year-old Rita Seymour is disputing the claim and said she wants to 'clear her name.'

The ban stemmed from multiple incidents in Seymour's local Sainsbury's in Hook, Hampshire. The Hook grocer is a mere five-minute walk from Seymour's home. But after the incident, she now has to walk an extra 15 minutes to shop at Tesco.

Can a Supermarket Legally Ban You for Life Across the UK?

Since supermarkets are private entities, they are allowed to refuse service and exclude individuals, as long as it is not on the basis of gender, nationality, race, or religion. According to Milner's Solicitors, 'UK law states that you can refuse service to a customer or client so long as you have a legitimate reason.'

'Common reasons to refuse service include aggressive behaviour, intoxication, threats to the safety of staff or customers, and non-compliance with a dress code,' the organisation also explained. In Seymour's case, she was legitimately banned due to aggressive behaviour.

In most cases, the ban could be lifted when the persona non grata makes a formal apology and promises to be a better customer. Or if Seymour insists that she was not rude during the confrontation, she has the burden of providing evidence to support her narrative.

The Incident That Resulted in the Great-Nan Ban

Read more Can Sainsbury's Ban You for Life? 79-Year-Old Banned After Staff Accused Her of 'Pinching' Her Shopping and Being Rude Can Sainsbury's Ban You for Life? 79-Year-Old Banned After Staff Accused Her of 'Pinching' Her Shopping and Being Rude

Early this month, Seymour trekked to the store for her weekly shopping and asked for a EuroMillions ticket. According to her account, Seymour asked the staff for the lottery ticket four times before she was entertained. Having previously worked in customer service, Seymour chided the employee.

However, the Sainsbury's staff didn't take the reprimand lightly and accused Seymour of being rude. The staff also claimed that she was insulted by Seymour, who also allegedly pinched food.

'She went to take a picture of me, and I pushed her camera out of her face,' said Seymour, who insisted that she didn't do anything wrong. It was not the first hostile exchange between Seymour and a staff, but it certainly will be the last at Sainsbury's.

Sainsbury's Backs Its Employees

'We want everyone to feel welcome when they shop with us, and our colleagues work hard to create a positive in-store experience. We take any form of abusive and inappropriate behaviour seriously,' a Sainsbury's spokesperson said.

'Following a number of incidents over time, a decision was taken to withdraw this individual's right to shop at our Hook store. This action was not taken lightly, but the safety and well-being of colleagues and customers always come first,' the statement also stated.

While the statement specified the Hook store as the coverage of the ban, multiple reports stated that Seymour is actually banned in all Sainsbury's and Argos stores across the UK. For Seymour, only the Hook Sainsbury's matters to her.

'I'm not interested in money. But, I live five minutes away from the shop, and I would like this ban lifted,' appealed Seymour, who claimed she is not a rude person. Seymour is a mother of one, grandmother to four, and great-grandmother to two. She claims to spend between £80 ($105.62) and £100 ($132.03) every week at Sainsbury's.

Some say the ban was too harsh, especially for an elderly person like Seymour.