Residents of a small upstate New York community are grieving after the bodies of a mother, grandmother and four young children were found inside an apartment on Harris Avenue.

'Those kids don't deserve this,' said Megan Reed, 38, a neighbour who lives in the same complex.

Police discovered the bodies of 64-year-old Amy Steadman, her daughter Sarah Myers, 44, and Myers' four children: Harper Harmon, 13, Hudson Harmon, 11, and 10-year-old twins Gavin and Gracelynn Harmon, in a New York apartment after responding to a welfare check.

Welfare Check Uncovers Tragic Scene

The welfare check was requested by concerned neighbours who said they had not seen the family for several days. Police arrived at the John S. Moore Homes at approximately 6:20pm.

Although Myers and her four children lived elsewhere within the same housing complex, all six bodies were discovered inside Steadman's apartment.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause and manner of the deaths. Mechanicville Police Chief Bill Rabbitt said the case is being treated as a criminal investigation.

At the time of writing, investigators have emphasised that there is no known threat to the public.

Excitement Turns to Grief for Awaiting Father

On Tuesday, 23 June, police arrived at the home of Brady Harmon, the father of the four children, to inform him of their deaths.

Harmon said he had not seen his children since 2019 but had recently reached an agreement in an ongoing custody case that would have reunited them.

The agreement would have allowed Harmon to have custody of the children from 1 July until 1 September.

'I went from "I'm seeing my kids" to "I'll never see my kids again,"' Harmon said.

When police asked whether he suspected anyone, Harmon replied: 'I don't know.'

He also said he had wanted his children to spend as little time as possible with their mother.

A History of Domestic Violence Unearthed

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As news of the deaths spread, social media users began circulating a recent GoFundMe campaign created by Myers, in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic violence.

In the fundraising appeal, Myers identified herself as a devoted mother seeking financial assistance for legal fees and travel expenses related to a custody dispute in Utah.

Authorities have not indicated whether the campaign is connected to the ongoing investigation.

Cousin Urge Empathy Over Assumptions

The news quickly sparked online theories, most of which pointed toward the mother. Myers' cousin, Cazlynn Ross, spoke with a local station, where she asked the public for compassion rather than speculation, and how the negativity being spread online only compounded the family's grief.

'It's bad enough we just lost six family members. All the negativity and bashing about Sarah hurts us', Ross said in a statement.

She also spoke about Myers as a person, stating that, 'She was a wonderful person and a wonderful mother,' and that the family need answers to find out what happened.

Investigations Continue

The investigation remains in its early stages, with New York State Police Major Crimes investigators assisting local authorities.

Detectives are awaiting the results of forensic examinations and autopsies before drawing conclusions. Mechanicville police are expected to release further information at a press conference and have urged anyone with information to contact investigators on 518-664-7383.