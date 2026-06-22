A London mother says NHS staff told her to store her miscarried baby in the family fridge because the hospital had no space to take the remains, leaving her and her partner to keep their child at home for nine days before a mortuary place was found.

Sheree Chanelle Wakeford‑Knight, 30, and Hassan Niyazi, 38, say repeated pleas for an ambulance during severe bleeding went unanswered before she miscarried alone at home in the early hours, an ordeal she has now described publicly.

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Pleas For An Ambulance As Bleeding Worsened

The couple discovered they were expecting in February 2026. Trouble began in early April when Sheree experienced sudden bleeding and contacted the early pregnancy unit.

She was advised to wait for a scheduled appointment on 8 April 2026. During that scan, staff reassured her. 'They couldn't see any evidence of why I was bleeding,' Sheree recalled. 'She said my baby was fine, he was breathing, and he looked healthy.'

The bleeding intensified two days later. She contacted the hospital again, only to be told to wait for her scan on 29 April 2026.

The situation deteriorated on 13 April. 'I was lying with my youngest son, and I was feeling a really strong pain,' she explained.

'We called the ambulance at around 11am as I was shaking uncontrollably,' she stated, noting 111 failed to respond. Hassan dialled for an ambulance twice more, but says he was told emergency crews were too busy.

'Put The Baby In The Fridge': Nine Days With No Hospital Storage

Around midnight, Sheree says she experienced 'pushing motions', prompting another desperate call. Hassan claims the operator suggested walking to the hospital, which he says was impossible.

'I was going in and out of consciousness, and I could barely walk,' Sheree said. 'I was bleeding so bad at this point, I soaked through two massive towels, tea towels and kitchen roll.'

At 3.30am, the 30‑year‑old shop worker miscarried. She described feeling a 'big gush' before discovering the foetus on a towel.

The couple say they were then told there was no storage for the foetus until 22 April and that they were instructed to place the remains in their fridge.

'When we went to take my baby to the hospital, I opened the fridge and I could smell a rotting smell,' the mother revealed. 'Since then, I have smelt that smell every time I open the fridge,' she added. 'No matter how hard I have scrubbed, every time I open I smell my decomposed baby.'

On 22 April, the couple took the box to hospital. 'I was in floods of tears when I handed the box over to the nurse,' Sheree said. 'Regardless of how old the pregnancy is, I should not have had to go through that.'

NHS Trust Responds After Royal London Hospital Ordeal

Hassan shared his despair. 'We're traumatised, the NHS didn't bother to help us when we needed them,' he said.

'Seeing our baby's heartbeat for the final time really traumatised me,' he added. 'We called the hospital so many times, we called the ambulance, but nobody was willing to help.'

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, has addressed the allegations. 'We are deeply sorry for Ms Wakeford‑Knight's loss and are committed to ensuring that she receives the care that she needs with empathy, compassion and dignity,' a spokesperson stated.

Unhappy patients are encouraged to contact their Patient Advice and Liaison Service for formal investigations.