A West Virginia man was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 to report zombies, ghosts and a UFO circling his home before allegedly telling deputies he was a police officer from Louisiana.

Authorities say none of the claims were real, but the bizarre case quickly spread online because of the man's detailed paranormal warnings and references to aliens 'harassing' him.

The incident happened in Randolph County near Elkins and ended with two misdemeanour charges, raising fresh questions about false emergency calls and whether the episode may have involved a mental health crisis.

Man Claimed Aliens Were Harassing Him

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Clinton Wayne Nelan was arrested on 17 May after deputies responded to repeated emergency calls from a home on Chick Drive in the Kerens area near Elkins. Police said Nelan reported zombies, ghosts and a UFO around his property while also claiming numerous people were harassing him.

When deputies arrived, Nelan allegedly continued making bizarre claims and identified himself as an active police officer from Louisiana. Investigators later confirmed he was not a law enforcement officer and that none of the incidents he described had happened.

Authorities charged him with misuse of a local emergency telephone system and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He was booked into Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $2,500 cash-only bond.

Deputies Say Reports About Aliens, Ghosts Were False

Police reports state that four deputies responded to the scene after several calls were made to 911. Officers found no evidence of zombies, paranormal activity or a UFO near the property.

Officials have not suggested the calls were meant as a prank. Instead, the repeated nature of the reports has led to online discussion about whether Nelan may have been experiencing a psychological or substance-related episode.

No injuries or violence were reported during the arrest, and deputies said Nelan cooperated at the scene. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office has not released further details about whether Nelan underwent a medical or mental health evaluation following the incident.

Arrest Fuels Mental Health Debate

After being reported by media, the story exploded online because of the unusual combination of zombies, ghosts and alien claims. Social media users compared the case to a horror movie plot, while others focused on the strain false emergency calls place on local law enforcement.

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Many online commenters also questioned whether the situation should have been handled purely as a criminal matter. Some argued the repeated supernatural claims sounded more like a possible mental health emergency than an intentional hoax.

Authorities treat false 911 calls as a serious offence because they can pull emergency responders away from real emergencies. Meanwhile, police in West Virginia said the case remains an active misdemeanour investigation.

As of Thursday, no court appearance details or statements from Nelan's family had been released publicly.

Paranormal 911 Calls Have Sparked Arrests Before

Cases involving paranormal-themed 911 calls are rare, but they often follow a similar pattern of repeated reports about ghosts, demons, zombies or UFOs eventually leading to charges for misusing emergency services. Authorities say these calls can consume police resources, especially when multiple deputies are repeatedly sent to investigate incidents that never happened.

A similar case surfaced in Kentucky in 2025 when a woman reportedly called 911 several times about ghosts inside her home. Deputies later discovered unrelated drug issues during the response. Other viral incidents involving alleged hauntings or 'non-human creatures' have typically ended with welfare checks or mental health evaluations instead of arrests.

Arrests usually happen only after repeated false reports or additional offences, such as impersonating law enforcement.

The West Virginia case drew wider attention online because of its unusual mix of zombies, ghosts, UFO claims and the allegation that the caller falsely identified himself as a police officer.