Nick Reiner has gone back to a Los Angeles court in a bid to unlock more than $1.5 million from a trust set up by his late parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, saying the money is needed to pay for his murder defence. The June 8 filing places the dispute squarely before the Los Angeles County Court at a moment when Reiner is already in jail facing two murder charges linked to the deaths of his parents.

The trusts at issue were created in 1993 and were meant to operate separately from the larger Reiner family estate. According to the petition, the documents gave Nick Reiner a set distribution schedule, with half of his share meant to be released when he turned 30 and the rest at 35. His lawyers say that payment never arrived when the first milestone was reached, and they now argue that the money has been withheld without proper justification.

Trust Fight Lands in Probate Court

The filing says attorney Paul R. Kanin, who took over management of the trust in February 2026, has continued to hold back the funds. Reiner's side says the trustee has offered more than one reason for not making the distribution, including concerns about his competence, but insists those concerns do not override what the trust language requires. On paper, the petition argues, this is not a discretionary payout. It is a mandatory one.

That point matters because the family trust is said to hold at least $1.5 million, although Reiner says he still has not been given a precise valuation. The petition asks the court to order immediate release of the assets, a move that would put cash in his hands while the criminal case moves forward.

The news came after a period in which the legal picture around Reiner's defence became harder to read. According to the court papers, he wants the money so he can hire the high-profile defence lawyer Alan Jackson. Jackson had already been involved in the case but later stepped away because, the filing says, there was not enough money to keep the representation going. That detail gives the trust dispute a very practical edge. This is not just a family argument over inheritance. It is, at least in part, a fight over whether a murder defendant can access funds he says were already promised to him.

Siblings Pull Back on Legal Support

Court documents say Reiner's siblings, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, first agreed to help cover Jackson's fees. They later changed that decision. The filing does not spell out their reasoning in detail, but the shift is central to why the trust petition was filed now and not later. In a declaration attached to the request, Jackson said his firm is prepared to represent Reiner again if the money is made available.

That sequence leaves the family in an awkward and painful position. On one side is a defendant asking for access to assets he says belong to him under the trust terms. On the other is a family already shattered by homicide allegations and now drawn into a probate fight over whether those assets can be used to finance the defence in the same case.

Public information about the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner remains limited. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, and details of the autopsies are still sealed under court order. Nothing in the available filing changes that. For now, the trust case sits beside the criminal one rather than resolving any of its deepest questions. It shows where the money is, who controls it, and how quickly a family inheritance can become part of a murder case once the state enters the picture.

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The latest development came on June 8, when Reiner's attorneys asked the probate court to compel the release of the trust assets. A hearing has not yet been scheduled. Meanwhile, he is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing in September. Prosecutors have also said no final decision has been made on whether they will seek the death penalty, even though the charges include special circumstances that could make Reiner eligible for capital punishment.

As of the filing, trustee Paul R. Kanin had not publicly responded.