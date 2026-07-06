The preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, opened this week under extraordinary security as Kirk's grieving family and political allies responded in starkly different ways.

While Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and his parents released a deeply personal plea for privacy, conservative commentator Candace Owens struck a far more combative tone, vowing to continue what she described as Kirk's fight as the high-profile murder case moved into its next legal phase.

Kirk Family Issues Heartfelt Statement as Tyler Robinson Hearing Begins

The five-day preliminary hearing began inside a heavily secured courtroom, where authorities took exceptional precautions in light of the case's national profile. Armed officers were stationed on the courthouse roof and public access was severely restricted, with only 14 seats available for spectators each day. The purpose of the hearing is not to determine Robinson's guilt or innocence but to establish whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to proceed to a full jury trial.

Before testimony began, Charlie Kirk's parents joined Erika Kirk in issuing the family statement and attended court alongside her.

'Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children,' she wrote.

Statement on behalf of Charlie Kirk's immediate family, his parents Robert and Kathryn, his wife, Erika, and his sister, Mary:



Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) July 6, 2026

She also confirmed that she and Charlie Kirk's parents would attend the hearing but made it clear they would not be speaking publicly while the legal process unfolds.

'Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy,' Kirk added. Their statement reflected a family determined to honour Charlie Kirk's memory while allowing the courts to do their work without public commentary.

Candace Owens Issues Own Statement Amidst Tyler Robinson Hearing

Candace Owens, one of Kirk's closest political allies and a longtime collaborator through the conservative movement, delivered a very different message.

'One more fight, Charlie,' she wrote in a post on her official X account. 'I don't fear these demons. We will win.'

One more fight, Charlie. ✝️

I don’t fear these demons.

We will win. pic.twitter.com/h26QAoSa4J — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 6, 2026

The post quickly spread across social media, encapsulating Owens' defiant response to the proceedings. While Kirk's family has deliberately avoided public confrontation, Owens has framed the case as part of a broader ideological battle, underscoring the different ways those closest to Kirk are responding to his death.

What We Know So Far in the Tyler Robinson Case

Robinson faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from the fatal shooting. Prosecutors allege the attack was planned in advance, pointing to evidence that includes an alleged handwritten note stating, 'I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.'

Investigators have also referenced text messages in which Robinson allegedly discussed feelings of hatred, as well as the discovery of a vintage Mauser 98 bolt-action rifle, a model used by German forces in both world wars, which prosecutors say forms part of the evidence collected during the investigation. Robinson has not entered a guilty plea, and the allegations remain subject to judicial review.

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Legal experts stress that this week's proceedings involve a significantly lower legal standard than a criminal trial. Former prosecutor Mark Kouris explained that prosecutors need only demonstrate probable cause.

'Effectively, it's 51% — there's a 51% chance they did it. This standard is extremely low,' he said. Law professor Paul Cassell similarly described the prosecution's evidence as appearing to be 'the proverbial slam dunk at this stage of the case.' Even so, the hearing is not intended to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. That higher burden would only apply if the case advances to trial.

The hearing has also featured major legal disputes beyond the evidence itself. Robinson's defence team unsuccessfully sought to block prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty, while the judge also ruled on requests for a gag order intended to limit public commentary surrounding the case. The proceedings continue against the backdrop of intense political attention, including previous calls by President Donald Trump for Robinson to face execution if convicted.

Judge Graf is expected to decide by the end of the week whether prosecutors have met the threshold required to send the case to trial. Until then, the courtroom remains a place of striking contrasts: a family asking only for privacy as it grieves, Candace Owens promising 'one more fight' in Charlie Kirk's name, and Tyler Robinson sitting at the centre of one of the country's most closely watched criminal proceedings as the justice system determines what comes next.