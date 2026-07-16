Seven months after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home, their son Nick remains in custody on two counts of first-degree murder, and the family is split over how to respond.

While several relatives have kept their distance, one close family member, his aunt Annie Reiner, is still standing by him.

According to a new report, Rob's sister and Nick's aunt, Annie, is still in his corner. Her support has reportedly meant a great deal to Nick, who is facing two charges of first-degree murder over the deaths of his parents.

Why Annie Reiner Has Stayed By Nick Reiner's Side

Although many members of the family have remained publicly silent, Nick Reiner reportedly still has one close relative supporting him.

'Annie has been supportive of Nick throughout the legal proceedings,' an insider exclusively told Page Six. 'Despite the circumstances surrounding the case, she has remained in his corner and her presence has meant a great deal to him.'

Annie, 77, has maintained a low profile since her brother and sister-in-law were killed. One week after the tragedy, however, family and friends were seen gathering at her Los Angeles home.

Well good for her that she stands behind her nephew and supports him. Even though he murdered her brother and sister in law. — Steven H Asness (@StevenHAsness) July 15, 2026

'They Weren't Just Our Parents': Jake And Romy Reiner Speak Out

Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, have described the loss in stark terms. In a statement provided to CBS News, they said they were living with 'unimaginable pain' after the 'horrific and devastating loss' of their parents.

'The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,' the siblings said. 'They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.'

They also thanked those who had reached out since December. 'We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,' they added, asking for privacy 'and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.'

Inside Nick Reiner's Reported Decline In Custody

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While Annie Reiner has stood by her nephew, a source close to the family says the months behind bars have taken a visible toll on him. 'Nick no longer looks like Nick,' the source told the reporters.

'He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognise him,' the insider said. 'He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on. His eyes are very sunken in.'

The source suggested Nick's decline has affected more than his appearance. They claimed that 'he is like a babbling child' while in jail and that even his lawyers are struggling to communicate with him.

Why Was Nick Reiner Charged With His Parents' Murders?

Rob Reiner, the director, and Michele Singer Reiner, a producer, were found dead on 14 December in the master bedroom of their Brentwood home. Investigators later determined both had died of multiple sharp force injuries inflicted with a knife, ruling the deaths a homicide.

According to reports, Nick had a heated argument with his parents the night before the killings. Prosecutors allege he fatally stabbed his parents.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody that same night near the University of Southern California and was charged in December with two counts of first-degree murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. He remains held without bail as the case moves through the courts.

As proceedings continue, Annie Reiner's support stands out within a family otherwise reshaped by the deaths, offering Nick one steadfast connection as he awaits trial.