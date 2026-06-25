A 40-year-old man accused of murdering two former housemates, dismembering their bodies and scattering their remains across remote woodland in Cornwall was an alleged avid fan of popular television serial killer and series Dexter, a court has heard.

James Desborough is on trial over the deaths of Daniel Coleman, 43, and Claudio Aquilino, 57, in 2025. Their remains were discovered near the woodland cabin where Desborough lived. He denies murder but has pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of the victims.

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Prosecuting attorney Ahmed Hossain KC told jurors that the suspect was a fan of the TV show Dexter where the main character, a forensic technician by day and serial killer by night named Dexter Morgan, murders people and dismembers them, before dropping their body parts in the middle of the ocean.

According to Hossain KC, Desborough had told a forensic biologist involved in the investigation that he 'particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes' portrayed in the television series.

Grisly Discoveries in Remote Woodland

The prosecution at Winchester Crown Court told jurors that Daniel Coleman's body parts, which included the torso, legs, and feet, were located in a shallow grave near Desborough's woodland dwelling. An axe located nearby reportedly carried Coleman's DNA.

The search also led officers to a stream where they recovered approximately. 1,900 burnt bone fragments. According to prosecutors, a 'piece of flesh' was retrieved in the water, and a pair of scapulae, which were left unburnt, were also discovered.

Desborough denies both murder charges thrown against him. Aquilino was allegedly murdered between 17 April and 17 July 2025, while he allegedly murdered Coleman between 2 June and 7 July. Court proceedings revealed that the search spanned months as police worked to identify and recover evidence hidden throughout the woodland terrain.

Prosecutors allege that Desborough had spent Aquilino's money using his bank card to get to London to stage that he was alive. 'After each of them disappeared, their bank accounts were accessed, and their money was spent by James Desborough,' Hossain KC told the jurors.

He added, 'He killed them, he dismembered their bodies, he attempted to burn and bury their remains to conceal what he had done, and then used their money whilst at the same time lying to those around him about where they had gone. That is a series which involves scenes of dismemberment and disposal of bodies.'

Sandy Lodge Ends in Tragedy

According to reports, Desborough and the two victims met while staying at Sandy Lodge, a hotel in Newquay that provided temporary accommodation for people facing homelessness. Hossain KC also stated that Aquilino, who stayed at Sandy Lodge from 9 January through 11 April 2025, was suffering from 'long-standing addiction issues.' He was reportedly removed from the lodge for theft.

Aquilino reportedly phoned cops on 17 April, fearing Desborough's intent to involve him in a crime. In his report to the authorities, Desborough had 'gone to get a crowbar and an axe with the intention of damaging a hotel.'

On 8 August 2025, as authorities searched for Daniel Coleman, who had been reported missing, Aquilino's bank card was recovered in Desborough's cabin. The search ultimately led police to a stream where around 1,900 bone fragments were recovered, and DNA testing later confirmed the bone fragments belonged to Aquilino.

'You're going to hear that the second victim's body was found dismembered in a shallow grave a little bit away from Mr Desborough's cabin. You are going to hear that about 18 metres downstream was the grave that the second victim was in, the police diver discovered a piece of flesh which was forensically linked to Claudio Aquilino,' Hossain KC said.

Coleman, who was last seen alive on 3 June, reportedly 'struggled with alcohol dependency' and had lived in Sandy Lodge with his wife, Hannah Cresswell, until 7 March.