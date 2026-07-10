A Utah judge has rejected Erika Kirk's demand that every piece of evidence against her husband's accused assassin be shown openly in court, hours after her lawyers warned that secrecy itself would fuel the conspiracy theories already swirling around the case.

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf ruled Thursday that 'not all exhibits will be visually displayed to the gallery' during the preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old charged with fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

The ruling came less than a day after a late-night filing from the Kirk family predicted this exact outcome. 'In the absence of transparency, speculation and conspiracy theories related to the tragic assassination of Mr Kirk will continue to proliferate in the public domain, breeding doubt and distrust in the judicial system,' the filing stated. 'This is not what anyone should want.'

A Family 'Present in Body' but Kept in the Dark

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's parents attended every day of the Provo hearing. Attorney Jeffrey Neiman wrote that the family travelled to Utah for one reason: to witness evidence against the accused killer. Instead, they sat through stretches where exhibits were admitted but never shown. 'They were present in body, yet denied the very thing their presence was meant to secure,' the filing said.

The motion sought publication of all prior exhibits, real-time display of new evidence, and an end to concealed submissions. The conspiracy warnings were pointed; commentators like Candace Owens have spent months pushing alternative narratives, questioning the official account to millions.

The Judge's Three-Tier Answer

Graf said each exhibit will be weighed individually under a tiered method. The court first decides whether an item is admitted for consideration on probable cause, then whether it is displayed only to the gallery, and finally whether it is published through the courtroom camera to the public at large.

'Transparency is an important principle, but it must be maintained in a manner consistent with the constitutional rights and protections afforded to all parties,' Graf said, adding that the decision was not intended to diminish victims' rights but to protect Robinson's right to a fair trial.

Where Victims' Rights Hit Their Limit

Utah's 1994 victims' bill of rights guarantees families the right to attend criminal hearings, but stays silent on viewing exhibits. Michelle Jeffs, a criminal justice professor at Weber State University, told Utah News Dispatch that when the two collide, defendants' rights generally trump victims' rights due to the presumption of innocence.

That gap makes this hearing a test case. Whatever standard survives will shape what victims' families can demand in future high-profile American prosecutions.

No Trial Decision Until September

The five-day hearing wraps Friday by 5 p.m. local time, but the public must wait for answers. Judge Graf bypassed immediate closing arguments, ordering written briefs from both sides on probable cause, with final oral arguments scheduled for 1 September.

Robinson faces charges including aggravated murder, a capital offence, and prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted. He has not yet entered a plea.

That leaves the question at the heart of the family's filing: whether Americans will trust the verdict in one of the country's most-watched cases, hanging over evidence that will stay partly out of public view for months.