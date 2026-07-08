Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, reportedly laughed with his defence lawyer as Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, broke down in court during their first courtroom encounter.

The moment unfolded on Monday, 6 July, as the preliminary hearing began in Utah.

According to reports, Erika, 37, arrived at the courthouse dressed in black and sat only feet away from Robinson, 23, who is accused of fatally shooting her husband during a campus event at Utah Valley University last year. Robinson allegedly appeared relaxed before proceedings began and was seen laughing with attorney Kathy Nester before the judge took the bench.

For Kirk's family, the hearing marked a painful milestone. Erika and Charlie's parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, were in the courtroom with Robinson for the first time since the killing. In a statement shared on X, the family described the proceedings as a 'painful reminder' of Charlie's death and said the loss had permanently changed their lives and the lives of his children.

Erika Kirk Leaves During Testimony

The hearing later turned emotional as Utah Valley University Police Officer Chris Bagley testified about the moments surrounding the shooting.

According to reports, Erika and her in-laws briefly left the courtroom during testimony describing the attack. She later returned and leaned on a friend's shoulder for support. Online reaction to reports of Robinson's alleged laughter was swift and furious.

One commenter wrote that 'laughing in front of a grieving family is pure evil,' while others described the moment as cruel and disturbing.

Evil. I don’t care how you feel about the situation but laughing in front of the widow who’s husband you killed . Wtf https://t.co/mcL6J2qBAS — Tommy 🎏 COMMS OPEN (@laissezfairelez) July 7, 2026

What Robinson Is Accused Of

Robinson faces aggravated murder and several additional charges, including felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and committing a violent offence in the presence of a child.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, while his defence team is trying to have capital punishment taken off the table. The preliminary hearing is not a trial. Judge Tony Graf will not decide whether Robinson is guilty or innocent, but whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Prosecutors Lay Out Campus Timeline

On the second day of testimony, investigators described Robinson's alleged movements before and after the shooting.

NEW: Video footage shows accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson visiting UVU multiple times on September 10th, with the last visit going into the early hours of September 11th.



Security footage allegedly shows Robinson running on the roof after firing the shot that killed… pic.twitter.com/HECVbuRziV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2026

David Hull, the Utah Bureau of Investigation's lead investigator, testified that surveillance footage appeared to show Robinson walking around campus hours before the attack, buying food at Chick-fil-A and briefly approaching members of Kirk's Turning Point USA organisation. Hull said Robinson later returned to campus in different clothing and appeared to make his way to the Losee Building before climbing onto the roof.

After the fatal shot, prosecutors said footage showed the suspect running across the roof, dropping down while holding an object and leaving campus. A rifle was later recovered in a wooded area where investigators believe he fled.

Defence Challenges Key Evidence

Robinson's defence team has pushed back against the prosecution's case, questioning surveillance footage, DNA testing and witness descriptions.

Nester argued that some footage had been edited and noted that some witnesses described a different person on the roof. Defence lawyers also highlighted that another weapon was found on campus that day. Prosecutors later introduced an FBI report tying DNA on recovered items to Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, who has cooperated with police.

The hearing is expected to run through Friday. Until a judge rules, the case remains in its preliminary stage, with Robinson presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.