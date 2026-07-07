Utah prosecutors have begun laying out the framework for what they allege was a calculated assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During a high-stakes preliminary hearing that commenced in Provo on Monday, 6 July, they presented a series of disturbing exhibits, including a recorded witness statement, which they contend proves the murder of the Turning Point USA founder was a premeditated act rather than a spontaneous outburst.

The hearing is designed to determine if sufficient evidence exists for the state to proceed to a full trial against 23-year-old Tyler James Robinson. Robinson, who remains in custody, faces charges of aggravated murder and several additional felonies related to the shooting at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Prosecutors have confirmed they are seeking the death penalty should a conviction be secured.

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Alleged Confession Note Takes Centre Stage

The court proceedings are also expected to include a recorded testimony from Robinson's roommate, who prosecutors say was both his housemate and partner. According to an exhibit list prosecutors filed earlier in the case, a video recorded by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on 11 September 2025 will be presented.

The note that allegedly contained the confession read, 'I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.' Robinson also allegedly sent his roommate text messages explaining that he targeted Kirk because he 'had enough of his hatred,' according to prosecutors.

Furthermore, prosecutors are also expected to present additional forensic and witness evidence, including DNA evidence connecting Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, autopsy results, eyewitness testimony, and video footage of the assassination, per AP News. The prosecutors are also expected to argue the attack placed other people attending Kir's campus event in danger, a compounding factor that could support their pursuit of the death penalty under Utah law if Robinson is convicted.

The note was reportedly discovered by Robinson's roommate, who has cooperated with investigators and is expected to play a major role in the prosecution's case. Prosecutors also allege Robinson sent text messages that further suggested his intent before and after the shooting.

Judge Weighs Critical Video Evidence

Though they have sought to have the death penalty ruled out, albeit unsuccessfully thus far, Robinson's legal team have yet to enter a plea on his behalf. Meanwhile, the prosecution called two witnesses during the trial's opening day- Christopher Bagley, a former Utah Valley University police officer, and David Hull, a former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent.

Bagley recounted the moments immediately before the shooting, telling jurors he heard a loud gunshot before panic spread through the crowd. He told the court, 'Everybody kind of got up. A lot of people were screaming and starting to run in all different directions.' Bagley also testified that he located what appeared to be a sniper's position on a nearby gravel rooftop with a clear view of the stage. He told the court, 'It looks like a sniper pad.'

Hull, on the other hand, testified that investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance, Ring doorbell, and cellphone video to trace the suspect's movements before and after the shooting.

Judge Graf admitted some video evidence despite objections to its authentication, but excluded a compilation of clips from multiple sources, per the Guardian. Explaining his decision, he said he wanted to ensure a thorough review of the evidence, adding that even seemingly minor issues were significant in a case of that nature. 'In this type of case I want to be thorough. What is minor is still important,' he said.

Family Watches, Briefly Leaves Courtroom

Kathryn and Robert, Kirk's parents, along with his widow, Erika, made their first courtroom appearance on Monday. Robinson's parents were also in attendance, several rows behind the Kirk family. Robinson remained seated between his attorneys, his wrists secured to a chain, occasionally reviewing prosecution exhibits displayed on the monitor.

As part of their presentation, prosecutors played graphic videos depicting the shooting, including footage of the moment Kirk was shot and the emergency medical care provided at the scene. Kirk's family had to leave the courtroom twice during the hearing: first when Bagley began describing Kirk's arrival on campus, and again before the graphic video was shown, returning to their seats shortly after each break.

The hearing is expected to continue throughout the week, serving as a grim but necessary step in a case that has come to symbolise the volatility of political violence in the United States.