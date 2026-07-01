Harvey Weinstein's fragile health has taken another dangerous turn behind bars.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, 74, suffered heart failure linked to pneumonia while incarcerated at Rikers Island and was rushed to a hospital roughly two weeks ago. He remains under treatment at the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan, where doctors have placed him on intravenous medication and a heart monitor. The episode marks the latest in a string of medical emergencies that have plagued Weinstein throughout his imprisonment as he awaits sentencing this September.

Weinstein Rushed to Bellevue After Severe Breathing Difficulties

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told TMZ that Weinstein began experiencing severe difficulty breathing before authorities transferred him from Rikers Island to Bellevue's prison ward. Doctors subsequently diagnosed heart failure connected to pneumonia and started him on antibiotics alongside continuous cardiac monitoring.

TMZ's sources described Weinstein as improving but cautioned that he is 'not out of the woods just yet.' He has remained hospitalised continuously since the emergency began, roughly a fortnight ago.

A representative confirmed to Deadline that Weinstein was hospitalised due to severe breathing issues, corroborating the account of a sudden and serious cardiac event triggered by infection rather than a chronic, slow-developing condition.

#ÚltimaHora | El exproductor de cine Harvey Weinstein fue hospitalizado en Nueva York debido a una neumonía, informó este miércoles el portal especializado TMZ.



Weinstein, de 74 años, fue trasladado desde la cárcel de Rikers Island al hospital Bellevue, en Manhattan, donde… pic.twitter.com/nYxHmqqF68 — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) July 1, 2026

A Decade of Medical Emergencies in Custody

This is far from Weinstein's first medical emergency in custody. His attorney, Imran Ansari, has repeatedly documented his client's deteriorating condition in court filings, listing chronic myeloid leukaemia, coronary artery disease, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea, thyroid problems and severe mobility limitations among his existing diagnoses.

In 2024, Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue after contracting COVID-19 and subsequently double pneumonia during that hospital stay, before undergoing emergency heart surgery just two months later. Ansari has previously accused Rikers Island of failing to render proper medical treatment to his client.

Weinstein himself painted a bleak picture of his confinement earlier this year, telling The Hollywood Reporter about being attacked by a fellow inmate while waiting to use a phone. 'He got off and punched me hard in the face,' Weinstein said, describing being left bleeding on the floor. He has also described spending up to 23 hours a day isolated in his cell, which prison officials say is necessary given the danger posed by his notoriety among the general population.

🇺🇸 Harvey Weinstein avoided a 4th New York rape trial as Manhattan prosecutors dropped the 3rd-degree charge after accuser Jessica Mann said she couldn’t face testifying again.



Her case already ended in a mistrial back in May.



He remains behind bars on other convictions, with… https://t.co/0FyCnYBuTo pic.twitter.com/1JOfWJs4Qy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 26, 2026

Weinstein Awaits September Sentencing as Legal Team Fights On

Weinstein's hospitalisation comes as he awaits sentencing in Manhattan Supreme Court in September 2026, following his 2025 conviction on a sexual assault charge. The case followed a tortuous legal path: his original 2020 conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned in 2024 after New York's Court of Appeals found the trial judge had improperly admitted testimony unrelated to the specific charges against him.

Prosecutors retried the case and secured a fresh conviction in 2025. Weinstein has continually denied ever assaulting anyone, telling the court, 'I know I was unfaithful, I know I acted wrongly, but I never assaulted anyone.'

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He is separately serving a 16-year sentence following a 2022 conviction for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, which he is appealing. More than 100 people have publicly accused Weinstein of rape or sexual misconduct dating back decades, allegations that helped ignite the global #MeToo movement after they first surfaced in 2017. Weinstein has consistently denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual contact.

Jessica Mann, whose testimony was central to Weinstein's original 2020 New York conviction, has said publicly that the legal outcome of any retrial does not diminish the truth of what she experienced. Weinstein's legal team has long argued that his declining health, worsened by conditions at Rikers, poses a serious risk should he remain in custody rather than a hospital setting.