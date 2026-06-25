Anthony, 19, is serving a 35‑year prison sentence after a Texas jury convicted him of first‑degree murder in the April 2025 stabbing of 17‑year‑old track athlete Austin Metcalf. Nearly a year on, as Austin's parents live with a heartbreak no verdict can erase, new details of the teenager's life behind bars suggest he is being kept comparatively comfortable while the Metcalf family grieves.

Public attention has shifted to reports about convicted killer Karmelo Anthony's adjustment to prison life, including his meals, housing arrangements and legal appeal. The emerging picture is of a young inmate whose daily routine appears far less harsh than many might expect for a violent offender.

Karmelo Anthony Reportedly Enjoying Relatively Comfortable Prison Routine

Anthony is serving his sentence after the jury rejected his claim that he acted in self-defence, agreeing with prosecutors who said he intentionally escalated a confrontation under a school tent during a track meet in Frisco. Austin died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter, after suffering a fatal stab wound.

Since arriving in state prison, Anthony has been housed in protective custody at the Wallace Pack Unit just outside Houston. Reports claim he was served pancakes for breakfast on his first day inside. Since then, he has been eating breakfast burritos and fried eggs, and the prison menu also features a variety of options for lunch and dinner.

The conditions do not stop at high‑protein meals. Anthony was also reportedly placed in protective custody because of the high‑profile nature of his case. The arrangement separates him from the general prison population to reduce security risks, although inmates in protective custody typically experience more restrictive living conditions.

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Additionally, his attorney has said prison officials are taking extra precautions for his safety and managing the influx of letters, gifts and messages reportedly sent by supporters. The officials carefully monitor the packages and communications.

The attorney also noted that Anthony, who has epilepsy, is receiving medication while his legal team pursues an appeal. According to his attorney, prison officials have ensured Anthony continues receiving medication to manage his epilepsy.

Unverified claims circulating online have alleged that Anthony complained of harassment from other inmates. However, neither prison officials nor court records have confirmed those reports.

Grieving Metcalf Family Left With A Lifetime Of Empty Milestones

For many observers, the reports have reignited debate over whether prisons devote significant resources to protecting inmates while victims' families continue living with deep loss. But for Austin's parents, Jeff and Meghan Metcalf, those updates are a painful reminder that the focus has increasingly shifted away from the teenager whose life was cut short.

Throughout the trial, the Metcalf family spoke about Austin's character. They described him as a dedicated student‑athlete, a loving son and an inseparable twin brother who dreamed of attending college and building a future that was suddenly taken away. Family members said the hardest moments are often the quietest ones, such as walking past his room, celebrating holidays without him and watching Hunter navigate life without the brother who had been by his side since birth.

As Anthony begins serving his sentence and his attorneys prepare an appeal, the Metcalf family faces a very different reality, one without court dates or legal filings, but with a lifetime of birthdays, holidays and milestones that Austin will never experience.

For Jeff, Meghan and Hunter Metcalf, the sentence marked the end of a trial. It did not mark the end of their grief. That, they have made clear, is a sentence they will carry for the rest of their lives.