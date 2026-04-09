A photo showing United States Senator Ted Cruz's social media account reacting to an explicit online post on the anniversary of 9/11 has gained attention once again amid his recent criticism of a Democratic contender.

The image, shared online, highlights a previous episode in which Cruz's official X (formerly Twitter) account appeared to engage with sexual content, prompting discussion again of the episode.

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Cruz Attributes Incident to Staff Error

The original event dates back to September 2017, when Cruz acknowledged that a staff member's action caused his verified X account to 'like' a post containing adult material.

He described the situation as an unintentional staffing error and insisted it was not the result of deliberate behaviour, noting that multiple team members had access to his social media feeds, per AP News.

'It was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate action,' Cruz told reporters in early September 2017. 'This is not how I envisioned waking up this morning.'

'Although I will say that if I had known that this would trend so quickly, perhaps we should have posted something like this back during the Indiana primary,' he added, seeking to play down the episode.The like was quickly removed, and his advisers reported it to the platform.

Though the incident generated widespread attention and social media commentary, Cruz and his advisers had repeatedly described it as a minor administrative mistake rather than a reflection of his personal conduct or beliefs.

Public Reaction Resurfaces

The old, 9-year-old screenshot has re-emerged at a politically sensitive time, coinciding with Cruz's criticism of a Democratic candidate. Observers on social media have highlighted the apparent contrast between his public statements and the past social media activity, sparking discussion about consistency and accountability.

Commentators note that the resurgence of such images often coincides with election cycles, when opponents and the public scrutinise past behaviour more closely. While some users treated it as humorous or ironic, others viewed it as a serious lapse in judgment, reflecting how quickly past actions can reappear in the digital age.

we didn’t forget what you did on 9/11 little man https://t.co/fuhi1AB3mp pic.twitter.com/95YQNsoZU0 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 8, 2026

Despite renewed attention, there has been no formal investigation or official response beyond Cruz's prior explanation. Analysts suggest that while the screenshot has gone viral once again, its practical impact on the Senator's political standing remains limited, particularly among his core supporters.

Cruz and the Midterm Battleground

As the US midterm elections approach, political figures from both major parties are intensifying their campaigns, and every message on social media is under heightened scrutiny. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Republican and Democratic candidates alike are mobilising voter bases in key battleground states.

Senator Ted Cruz, a high-profile Republican from Texas, has been active in campaigning for conservative candidates, urging supporters to solidify gains made in previous cycles. In a recent statement, he acknowledged that Democrats are likely to show up in substantial numbers.

The resurfacing of an old social media incident has occurred against his politically charged backdrop, with critics on social platforms seizing on past controversies as ammunition in partisan debate.