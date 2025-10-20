Nicole Kidman's decision to end her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban stems directly from years of emotional strain linked to his past struggles with substance abuse.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing on 30 September 2025, bringing to light the hidden toll that Urban's addiction battles took on their relationship despite her extraordinary efforts to save both him and their marriage.

What Happened

The Globe Magazine report claims Kidman cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing after years of emotional strain linked to Urban's past struggles with substance abuse.

Close to the couple told the outlet that Kidman 'lovingly staged an intervention' to help her husband enter rehab just months after their 2006 wedding, when his drinking and drug use resurfaced.

Urban, 57, checked into the Betty Ford Center in California and later issued a public statement expressing regret for the pain caused to his wife and family, writing, 'I deeply regret the hurt this has caused Nicole and the ones who love and support me. One can never let one's guard down on recovery.'

The gesture marked the start of what many believed would be a lasting recovery and a redemptive chapter in their marriage.

But Globe Magazine reports the pressures of touring, fame, and old temptations continued to test Urban's sobriety over the years. Friends say Kidman's commitment to her husband's well-being never wavered, even when the strain of his lifestyle clashed with her own demanding film schedule.

Keith Urban's Battle With Addiction

Urban's substance-abuse issues stretch back to the 1990s, when he first made a name for himself in Nashville's competitive music scene.

His former songwriting partner,Vernon Rust, told Globe Magazine that drugs were 'just there' during that era. 'We did a lot of coke and stayed up for days,' Rust recalled. 'Keith's thing was crack, and lots of it. He was a big rock star, so he always got the first pick of whatever drugs came through.'

Rust described the environment as 'full of temptation' and credited Kidman for standing by Urban when few others could. 'She helped him through the worst of it,' he said. 'But the pain and responsibility eventually became too much.'

The couple, who married in Sydney in 2006, reportedly tried counselling and multiple interventions before ultimately deciding to part ways.

A Marriage That Couldn't Be Saved

Friends told Globe Magazine that Kidman 'loved him deeply and tried everything to make it work,' but their careers often kept them apart with Kidman filming internationally and Urban touring across the US and Australia.

'The distance took its toll,' one insider said. 'They were living separate lives, even when they were under the same roof.'

After nearly two decades together, the couple's bond appears to have reached its natural end. Those close to Kidman describe her as 'heartbroken but resolute,' now focused on her daughters Sunday and Faith and her upcoming HBO miniseries. Urban, meanwhile, is said to be concentrating on songwriting and future performances, keeping his attention on work rather than the headlines.

Neither has publicly commented on Globe Magazine's revelations about how centrally Urban's addiction struggles factored into their divorce, but the report makes it clear that even extraordinary love and loyalty couldn't overcome years of accumulated emotional strain rooted in substance abuse.