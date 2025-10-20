Kylie Jenner is stepping into new creative territory, and this time, it's not about makeup or fashion anymore.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul has hinted that she's ready to explore her long-time dream of becoming a pop star, even if she doesn't see herself as the next Adele.

In a recent YouTube Q&A for her debut track 'Fourth Strike', a collaboration with music group Terror Jr, Jenner opened up about her desire to pursue music before she turns 30. She admitted that while she's always been passionate about performing, she had never found the courage to actually try until now.

Is Kylie Jenner the Next Adele?

In her debut track, Jenner features her rapping and singing talent in the track's chorus. On whether she will ever pursue music, the billionaire mogul answered that it's been her dream ever since she came out of the womb.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that she also explained that the move wasn't about competing with anyone, but a self-expression. 'I'm going to be 30 soon and I just don't want to look back on life and have any regrets'.

Jenner also acknowledged that while she wants to try, she doesn't have Adele's vocal range and talent in songwriting. Adele's recent and last album was called 30, which may have been an inspiration to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner as she waits two more years before turning 30.

Kylie Jenner's Music Debut

Jenner shared that her first studio session in creating 'Fourth Strike' was nerve-racking, admitting that she had three vodka sodas before recording to calm her nerves. The Keepin Up with the Kardashian star, then, spent over ten hours across two session perfecting her verses and delivery.

The track itself has a playful tone, featuring Jenner rapping lines such as: 'One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right. Do it on purpose just to see how it ends'. While it's not an ode to someone, her verse hints at her willingness to experiment creatively without taking herself too seriously, a move that she has shown in building her beauty empire over the years.

According to insiders, the reality star's decision to explore music has been brewing for years. In 2016, she appeared in the music video for Terror Jr's song '3 stikes' under her alter ego 'King Kylie', which many fans initially believed was her official music video.

The youngest Jenner-Kardashian sibling denied involvement at the time.

When asked whether she plans to continue making music, NME reported that Kylie isn't shying away from the idea, suggesting that her next stint is a whole album.

It's unclear whether 'Fourth Strike' is part of her new album in brewing or just a fun side project, but as she put it herself, it's not about perfection; it's about having no regrets.

However, her comparison to Adele wasn't about aiming to dethrone chart-topping legends but to explore her own musical talent. Ironically, though, it's not Adele she'd have to worry about competing with — it's Taylor Swift, who's currently dominating sales and charts, and who happens to still have some bad blood with her sister, Kim Kardashian, after their infamous 2016 snake drama.