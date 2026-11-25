Nova Scotia is expanding a programme that provides free breast forms, chest binders and prosthetic penises to transgender and non-binary residents in rural communities, even as 46,204 people remain on the province's registry for a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The Transformation Closet initiative, run by Sexual Health Nova Scotia in partnership with Nova Scotia Health's prideHealth programme, is adding new locations to make gender-affirming supplies more accessible outside major urban centres.

The programme offers products without charge, helping residents avoid lengthy journeys, out-of-pocket expenses and the uncertainty of ordering specialised equipment online without proper fitting advice.

What the Free Supplies Include

The Transformation Closet provides several non-surgical products intended to help people express their gender identity and feel more comfortable with their bodies.

These include chest binders, silicone breast forms in different sizes, genital prosthetics known as packers, compression underwear called gaffs, and skin-safe tape.

Packers are silicone phalluses worn in the crotch to create a bulge, while breast forms create the appearance of breasts. Gaffs are designed to flatten the appearance of the pelvic area.

Nova Scotia Health said some transgender and non-binary people experience gender dysphoria, and that the equipment can help ease distress. It added that the supplies may also contribute to gender euphoria, or positive feelings associated with gender alignment.

The initiative began at the South Shore Sexual Health Centre and expanded provincewide in 2022. Its latest expansion includes an Antigonish Primary Care Clinic location and a mobile team serving Colchester, East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou counties.

Residents can access the products through appointments and receive fitting advice from healthcare workers.

46,204 People Still Await Primary Care

The expansion has attracted attention amid Nova Scotia's ongoing struggle to connect residents with primary healthcare providers.

According to provincial figures, 46,204 people were on the Need a Family Practice Registry as of 1 November. The figure represents 4.2% of the province's population and includes people seeking either a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The total was down by 3,134 from October, although the registry changes as patients find providers and new residents register.

Nova Scotia Health has not disclosed the cost of expanding the Transformation Closet programme.

Free Prosthetics Spark Debate Over Healthcare Priorities

The initiative has generated considerable criticism on social media, with commenters questioning whether providing free prosthetic breasts and penises should be a government priority while residents struggle to access basic healthcare.

'Since people can't afford food, are you telling them to eat a d**k?' one commenter wrote on X.

Another questioned the programme's priorities, saying, 'It's cheaper than providing adequate mental health care, I guess.'

Others raised concerns about taxpayer spending, with one Facebook commenter asking, 'And.....who pray tell is paying for all this?'

However, some commenters also pointed out that breast forms have applications beyond gender affirmation. One Facebook user noted that breast cancer survivors also use prosthetic breasts.

The debate reflects wider disagreements over public spending, access to healthcare and the provision of gender-affirming resources. Nova Scotia Health maintains that the initiative addresses barriers faced by transgender and non-binary residents, particularly those living far from specialised services.