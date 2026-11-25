New York's Thanksgiving tradition is approaching its 100th edition, but the weather could keep one of its most recognisable features on the ground. A coastal storm is forecast to bring heavy rain and powerful winds to the city on Thursday, 26 November, raising the possibility that Macy's giant character balloons will not be allowed to fly.

The parade is still scheduled to begin at 8.30am. Organisers and the New York Police Department (NYPD) will assess conditions along the route on the morning of the event. If all the giant balloons are grounded, it would mark the first weather-related grounding since 1971, although the parade itself is expected to continue.

Wind Forecast Could Put Macy's Giant Balloons at Risk

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Watch for New York City from 10am on Thursday until 1am on Friday. Its alert warns that easterly winds of 25 to 35 mph could bring gusts of up to 60 mph across parts of south-east New York and north-east New Jersey.

The timing could prove decisive. The parade is due to begin before the watch takes effect, but the NWS forecast for Manhattan indicates that winds will strengthen throughout Thursday, with gusts potentially reaching 55 mph. NBC New York has also warned that gusts could reach the balloons' safety threshold by around 10am or 11am.

New York City's safety rules prohibit large inflatables from flying when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph. Tall buildings along the Manhattan route can also funnel wind between streets, creating stronger and less predictable gusts in certain areas.

The thresholds do not necessarily mean every balloon will be grounded from the start. Organisers and police will monitor conditions along the route, taking account of the risks posed to individual balloons. Depending on the weather, some may be flown lower than usual, while others could be removed from the procession.

1997 Accident Led To Tighter Balloon Safety Rules

The last time the parade's giant balloons were kept out because of weather was in 1971, when heavy rain and strong winds prevented them from flying. The event continued without them, demonstrating that a decision to ground the inflatables would not mean the parade itself had been cancelled.

The current restrictions followed a serious incident in 1997, when strong winds pushed the Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost near Central Park. A spectator was critically injured. The accident prompted tighter safety controls governing when the large balloons can be flown.

Macy's and city officials will make the final decision on balloon flights on parade morning, based on actual weather conditions and established safety protocols.

100th Parade To Feature Record 100 Inflatable Elements

This year's event marks the parade's 100th edition. It began in 1924 but was suspended for three years during the Second World War. Macy's says the centennial line-up will feature a record 100 inflatable elements, including Bluey, Hello Kitty Big Apple and Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey.

The 2.5-mile route will run from Manhattan's Upper West Side to Herald Square, with marching bands, floats and live performances also scheduled.

The weather forecast presents a particular challenge for an anniversary edition built around an expanded inflatable line-up. While the wider celebrations are expected to continue, the familiar giant balloons remain subject to Thursday morning's safety assessment.