The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have discovered a cyber intrusion involving an unclassified system used to analyse publicly available information, including social media posts, websites and commercial data. The breach affected networks supporting open-source intelligence, or OSINT, which US intelligence agencies use to identify developments and potential threats.

The full extent of the incident remains unclear. Officials have not disclosed what information was accessed, whether data was copied or who was responsible. The ODNI said there had been 'no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems,' while people familiar with the incident told news organisations that classified information was not involved.

The New York Times first reported the breach on 24 November. Reuters and Fox News subsequently reported that both agencies were affected. Other federal agencies may also have been exposed, although the extent of any impact has not been established.

BREAKING: The CIA is the latest federal agency hit by a cyber breach, with two sources confirming to Fox News that unclassified information was exposed on a network used for intelligence analysis.



An FBI source says the intrusion occurred the same day the bureau suffered a… pic.twitter.com/t9Fe7Mv36P — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2026

What the Compromised Intelligence System Does

The affected system supports open-source intelligence, a process that involves gathering and analysing information from public sources and commercial providers. These can include social media feeds, online videos, websites, news reports, satellite imagery and databases.

The ODNI oversees the US intelligence community, which includes 17 agencies such as the CIA. OSINT allows analysts to monitor foreign governments, military activity and other developments using information that is not classified.

The CIA declined to comment publicly. A source familiar with the breach told CyberScoop that the exposure was limited, did not involve classified networks or information, and that no other systems were currently at risk. Nextgov reported that the disruption had been resolved.

What is Known About the Cyber Intrusion

The breach reportedly took place several weeks before it was disclosed. However, authorities have not publicly explained how attackers gained access, what information they may have obtained or whether any data was removed.

The New York Times reported that information held by other federal agencies, including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, may also have been exposed. The extent of any impact beyond the CIA and ODNI remains unclear.

There has been no public attribution of the attack. CNN reported that early indications suggested the intrusion may have originated in China, but it was not clear whether the Chinese government was involved. No official finding has established the source.

Why Public Data Can Still Be Sensitive

Although OSINT material is not classified, the way intelligence agencies collect and analyse it can reveal sensitive information about their priorities. Access to analysts' searches, subjects of interest or collected datasets could show what agencies are monitoring and where they see potential gaps.

Ben Bernstein, a cybersecurity adviser at Huntress, told CyberScoop that access to analysts' searches could provide insight into US intelligence priorities and blind spots. He noted that OSINT systems are difficult to secure because they need connections to the public internet to gather information.

Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder of SecurityScorecard, told Nextgov that exposed datasets could reveal investigative priorities and potential intelligence gaps. The full consequences of the breach cannot yet be assessed because officials have not identified the information accessed.