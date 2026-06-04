Former US President Joe Biden's son has returned to social media platform X, drawing fresh attention with a series of direct and often provocative posts. Hunter Biden resumed his digital presence in mid‑May 2026, focusing on sharp criticisms of political figures and openly referencing his own past.

His recent activity includes unverified claims about current Republican leadership and oblique remarks about a possible future campaign. The unconventional tone has generated substantial engagement, marking a clear shift in how he communicates with the public.

Why Donald Trump's Health Prompted A Clone Theory

The younger Biden has repeatedly focused on President Donald Trump's physical condition, adopting tactics previously used against his father. He recently addressed a video alleging the Republican leader had fallen asleep at the White House.

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Responding to the footage, he advanced an unconventional hypothesis about the president: 'See...I told you it was a clone. They keep forgetting to charge its battery,' he stated on the platform.

Prior to this, he questioned the president's eight‑day absence from public view following an unscheduled hospital visit. He criticised the media focus on his family, noting that journalists were investigating an older book rather than current presidential matters.

How Direct Criticisms Of Political Figures Sparked Debate

Beyond the president, the Democrat leader's son targeted other conservative operatives. He directed harsh language towards Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in a recent platform update.

Sharing a post from the Democratic Party, he offered a blunt assessment of the political strategist: 'I meant to say he is a sadistic, infantile ugly fk,' he remarked.

Commentary also extended to CNN anchor Jake Tapper regarding past coverage of Joe Biden. He contrasted the scrutiny of his own art sales with the financial dealings of the Trump family.

He pointed out that a startup backed by Donald Trump Jr secured a record £489.8 million ($620 million) Pentagon loan. He also noted Eric Trump is taking an Israeli drone company public for £1.18 billion ($1.5 billion) during regional conflicts.

See…I told you it was a clone. They keep forgetting to charge its battery. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

Why Past Controversies Are Fueling Talk Of A 2028 Run

Rather than ignoring his substance abuse history, the president's son has chosen to address it directly through humour. When a user requested a specific joke for political support, he responded with a possible campaign‑style slogan.

'How about "Let's take another crack with a Biden." Needs work but the possibilities are endless,' he replied, referencing his past drug addiction. In another exchange regarding election interference, he corrected a typographical error by stating, 'I've never stolen an erection in my life.'

Despite the combative tone of many posts, he recently published a message advocating national unity. He urged citizens to recognise their shared interests rather than remaining divided by what he described as an elite oligarch class.

I am now. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

How The Social Media Comeback Drew Bipartisan Reactions

The recent surge in online activity has attracted attention from across the political spectrum. Many digital commentators praised his transparency and use of humour.

One user noted his approach effectively dismantled critics, while a three‑time Trump voter and Afghanistan war veteran expressed newfound respect. This veteran claimed the recent updates had single‑handedly restored their faith in the Biden family name.

The evolving digital strategy marks a shift in how the former president's son manages his public image. As the 2028 election cycle slowly approaches, his continued online presence remains a notable factor in political discourse.