New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani has overseen the recovery of more than £7.1 million ($9 million) in unpaid fines from Amazon linked to vehicle idling violations, the NYC announced, as part of its enforcement push against air pollution under the Mamdani administration. Officials say the settlement resolves long-standing penalties tied to delivery trucks allegedly breaching New York's clean air rules.

The announcement was made jointly by New York City Hall alongside the Department of Finance and the Department of Environmental Protection, marking one of the most significant enforcement actions taken against a major logistics company under the city's anti-idling laws. The case has been closely watched in New York, where concerns about air quality and delivery traffic have become increasingly tied to the rapid expansion of e-commerce fleets.

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Mamdani's Crackdown Targets Long-Running Idling Violations

The city enforcement teams launched a targeted recovery effort earlier this year to collect outstanding penalties issued to vehicles operating within Amazon's delivery network. According to officials, the unpaid fines had accumulated over time due to repeated breaches of the city's anti-idling rules, which limit how long vehicles can remain stationary with engines running.

Mayor Mamdani framed the enforcement as a matter of fairness and public health, arguing that large corporations must be held to the same standards as residents. Speaking at the announcement, he said Amazon's size made its compliance obligations even more significant.

'Amazon is worth $2 trillion. Yet, it did not deign to pay the millions of dollars it racked up in unpaid fines as its' trucks illegally polluted our air and forced New Yorkers to breathe in their exhaust. We are going to collect every dollar they owe the people of this city,' Mamdani said. He added that 'no company – no matter how large or powerful – is above the law.'

Officials said the recovered amount included £5.45 million ($6.88 million) in Environmental Control Board judgment violations and a further £1.70 million ($2.15 million) in pre-judgment penalties, bringing the total above £7.1 million ($9 million).

The enforcement effort, they added, was carried out alongside Amazon and its contracted delivery partners, who operate a large portion of the company's last-mile logistics across the city.

NY's Clean Air Policy

New York City's clean air policy is built around one simple rule: don't let vehicle engines idle for too long, because it directly contributes to pollution in crowded streets.

Under the city's anti-idling law, most vehicles are not allowed to keep their engines running while parked or stopped for more than three minutes. In areas near schools, the limit is even stricter at one minute. The goal is to reduce harmful emissions like nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter, which are linked to asthma, heart disease and other respiratory problems.

The policy is enforced by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and supported by the Department of Finance. What makes it unusual is how enforcement works in practice. Members of the public can report violations through the 311 system or the Citizens Air Complaint Program by uploading video evidence of idling vehicles. In some cases, verified reports lead to fines issued against companies operating delivery trucks, buses, or other commercial fleets.

Those fines can range from a few hundred dollars to higher amounts for repeated violations, and the city uses the penalties to reinforce compliance rather than simply punish offenders.

Enforcement and Reporting Drive Idling Crackdown

Department of Finance Commissioner Richard Lee said the operation ensures compliance across all sectors, while also emphasising cooperation with companies to prevent future violations. The Department of Environmental Protection echoed that view, highlighting the role of public reporting in identifying offenders.

DEP Commissioner Lisa F. Garcia said she 'applaud[ed] Mayor Mamdani and the Department of Finance for securing more than $9 million in illegal idling fines from Amazon, which has long been among the top worst idling offenders in the city.'

She also pointed to the Citizens Air Complaint Programme, which allows New Yorkers to submit video evidence of idling vehicles. Officials say submissions have surged in recent years, with more than 62,000 complaints recorded so far in 2026 alone.