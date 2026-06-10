Just days after social media erupted over Donald Trump being booed during an NBA Finals appearance, a new political storm is brewing in New York. The Trump administration has announced plans for a major surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in New York City, sparking fierce debate online.

Critics have rushed to connect the planned operation to the hostile reception Trump received from some basketball fans, while administration officials insist the real reason is far less personal and far more political.

Tom Homan Reveals Plans For More ICE Agents

White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, is preparing to increase its presence in New York City.

Speaking to reporters and television hosts this week, Homan said New Yorkers should expect to see more ICE agents deployed across the city in the near future. While he declined to provide an exact timetable, Homan said he had recently reviewed an operational plan and described the expansion as inevitable.

'It's coming,' he said, while warning that New York could soon see more immigration officers than ever before.

The announcement immediately triggered strong reactions from political leaders, immigrant advocacy groups and social media users, many of whom questioned the timing of the move.

New York's Immigration Law At The Centre Of The Dispute

According to Homan, the planned ICE surge has little to do with recent political events and everything to do with changes made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

In May, Hochul signed legislation preventing local governments, police departments and correctional facilities from entering agreements that allow state and local officials to assist ICE with civil immigration enforcement.

The law effectively ended New York's participation in the federal 287(g) programme, which previously allowed local law enforcement agencies to work alongside immigration officials in identifying and processing immigrants facing removal proceedings. Homan argued that the change has made ICE operations significantly less efficient.

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He said agents can no longer easily identify and detain individuals while they are already in custody at local jails. Instead, federal officers must now spend more time and resources locating people after their release.

According to Homan, the solution is simple. If local authorities no longer assist federal immigration enforcement efforts, ICE must send additional personnel to carry out the work independently.

'It's only maths,' he said while defending the administration's decision.

Online Rumours Link The Move To NBA Finals Boos

The announcement quickly fuelled speculation online because it arrived shortly after Trump faced boos from sections of the crowd during a high-profile basketball appearance.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts claiming the immigration crackdown was retaliation against New York and its residents. Some users jokingly described the operation as a political 'temper tantrum', while others suggested Trump was targeting a city that had publicly rejected him.

trump is throwing another temper tantrum because New Yorkers won't bow down & appease his fragile ego, so now he's trying to save face with his cult by convincing them the people booing him are all illegal immigrants. — Marilyn (@poisoninprada) June 9, 2026

Bro got pissed of at the Knick’s fans and now he is about to raid New York 😂😂 — TysonDaLandlord.eth (@Da_NO_Landlord) June 9, 2026

However, there is currently no evidence connecting the proposed immigration operation to the NBA Finals incident or crowd reactions.

Administration officials have repeatedly linked the planned surge to New York's immigration policies and the state's decision to restrict cooperation with federal authorities.