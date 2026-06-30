Ken Griffin's $238M ($188M) penthouse at 220 Central Park South, the most expensive home ever sold in the United States, is valued by New York City for tax purposes at somewhere between $9.4M and $15.5M, depending on which city record you read. That gap sits at the centre of America's loudest 'tax the rich' fight, and the second-home tax it helped trigger took effect on 1 July 2026, set to more than double the annual bill on Griffin's flat.

When mayor Zohran Mamdani stood on the pavement outside the building on Tax Day to announce a charge on luxury second homes, the tower behind him was no accident. It houses the four-floor penthouse that the Citadel founder bought in January 2019. The clip became one of the mayor's most-watched, drawing tens of millions of views across platforms, per the mayor's office. The policy it launched matters far more to New Yorkers than the row that made it go viral.

Why the Tax Valuation Is the Real Story

Here is the number that should make any homeowner blink. Griffin paid $238M for the apartment. The New York City Department of Finance values it far lower for tax purposes, with city records cited in recent tax analysis putting the figure at $15.5M, while an earlier assessment circulated around $9.4M. Either way, that is a fraction of a percent of the price tag. Neither is a typo.

The city assesses luxury condos and co-ops on the hypothetical rent they might earn, not what they sell for, dragging taxable values far below market price. Griffin's penthouse, the priciest residence in the country, sits in the records at a sliver of what he paid. The most expensive homes in the city are taxed as though they were ordinary flats. For 2026-2027, city records put Griffin's property tax bill on the penthouse at $858,332.

What the Pied-à-Terre Tax Actually Does to Your Bills

The pied-à-terre tax is an annual surcharge on New York City second homes that the owner does not use as a primary residence. State lawmakers enacted it on 26 May 2026 as part of the 2026-2027 budget, Governor Kathy Hochul signed it, and it took effect on 1 July 2026, scheduled to run until mid-2031. In its first phase, condos and co-ops the city values at $1M or more face rates of 4% to 6.5%, while one-to-three-family homes worth $5M or more face 0.8% to 1.3%, all on top of existing property taxes. Hochul's office and the mayor's office project it raising at least $500M a year.

For Griffin, the maths is stark. City records show his penthouse bill would more than double from $858,332 to roughly $1.87M in the tax's early years, climbing towards $4M once a new valuation model kicks in from 2028. The Department of Finance must send notices to affected owners by 30 August 2026, with the first payment due 1 January 2027.

That half a billion is the part that touches everyone else. Mamdani's earlier plan to plug the city's deficit leaned on raising property taxes across the five boroughs, an idea that drew fierce opposition from homeowners, including many in predominantly Black neighbourhoods who already pay higher effective rates. He dropped it. The second-home tax, alongside state aid, is what let him scrap the broad property tax rise. So the levy aimed at empty penthouses is, in plain terms, the thing that stood between you and a higher bill on your own home.

The Catch Buried in the Comptroller's Audit

Read more 'Taxing the Rich' May Cost America More Than It Gains, Kevin O'Leary Argues 'Taxing the Rich' May Cost America More Than It Gains, Kevin O'Leary Argues

Whether the money actually shows up is contested. City Comptroller Mark Levine's office audited the plan before it passed and found it would more likely raise $340M to $380M, well short of the $500M headline. Worse, the audit warned the tax could cost the city around $40M a year if wealthy owners sell, rent out their flats, or claim them as primary residences to dodge the charge. Levine's office pointed to Vancouver, where a similar tax saw the number of second homes fall by roughly 60%.

Both Hochul's and Mamdani's offices have stood by the $500M figure. With the tax now live, the gap between projection and audit is the difference between a funded budget and a fresh hole, and the people who feel that hole are not billionaires in Florida. Griffin's primary residence is in Miami. Yours, presumably, is here.