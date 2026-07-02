Peter Thiel has set a new ceiling for Miami office rents. The billionaire venture capitalist, a co-founder of PayPal and Palantir and an early backer of Facebook, has signed a lease at about $250 (£188) per square foot at a tower in the city's Brickell financial district, a rate property specialists say is the highest the neighbourhood has recorded. His family office will take the space.

The number lands harder in context. Before the pandemic, top-grade Brickell offices leased for roughly $40 to $60 (£30 to £45) per square foot, according to Joe DaGrosa, founder and chair of DaGrosa Capital Partners, who spoke to Fox News Digital. Thiel's rate now rivals prime space in Manhattan and San Francisco.

Inside the Record Peter Thiel Lease at 830 Brickell

The building is 830 Brickell, a 55-storey tower that already houses hedge fund Citadel, Microsoft and private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Citadel's founder, Ken Griffin, moved the firm's global headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022, an early marker of the corporate shift south that Thiel's lease now extends.

DaGrosa framed the deal as a turning point, arguing that the West Coast migration has moved from buying homes to relocating whole companies. He expects the fit-out to take a year or two, after which Thiel's staff would follow as buyers or renters of local property, what he called a 'virtuous-cycle effect of going from commercial to residential.'

Tere Blanca, founder and chief executive of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, said the wider market was 'on fire', naming Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Thiel among the billionaires who have taken up residency and are likely to widen their footprint.

Tax underpins much of the movement. Florida charges no state income tax. California, by contrast, has certified a measure for its 3 November ballot that would impose a one-time 5 percent levy on residents worth more than $1 billion (£750 million), the state's secretary of state confirmed in June.

Thiel, valued by Forbes at about $27.9 billion (£20.9 billion), gave $3 million (£2.3 million) in December to the California Business Roundtable, a group opposing the measure. It was his largest disclosed political donation since 2022. DaGrosa put the draw plainly, citing a 'significant tax savings opportunity' at state level.

Peter Thiel's Property Portfolio, Coast to Coast

The lease deepens a base Thiel has been building in South Florida since 2020, when he paid $18 million (£13.5 million) for two adjacent waterfront homes on Miami Beach's Venetian Islands, buying the compound from former Ford chief executive Jacques Nasser. He has since won city approval to demolish one house and raise a modern replacement of about 6,800 square feet.

His holdings stretch well beyond Florida. In 2011 he paid $27 million (£20.3 million) for a beachfront estate in Makena on Maui, a county record at the time, and he has held homes in Los Angeles and Washington alongside tracts of land in New Zealand.

He is not the only figure from the old PayPal circle moving money into Miami. Google co-founder Larry Page, one of those named by Blanca, has been linked to two local properties valued at $73.4 million (£55 million).

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Miami's pitch rests on more than tax. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council reports that technology employment across the county has grown about 25 percent in recent years, among the fastest rates in the United States.

One case is Iru, a San Francisco-born IT and security firm formerly known as Kandji, which tripled its Miami footprint after the pandemic. Blanca said the city now records the highest return-to-office figure in the country after Manhattan.

Rapid growth has strained housing supply and traffic, though she said state legislation on workforce housing was evolving to add homes 'at various price points.'

Both she and DaGrosa expect the corporate migration to continue as looming stock-market debuts at SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic prepare to unlock billions in fresh wealth.