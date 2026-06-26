Jonathan David Rinaldi, a recurring and controversial figure in New York politics, has been arrested on criminal charges following allegations that he used artificial intelligence to fabricate campaign endorsements and deceive voters. The 47-year-old, widely known by the moniker 'The Sperminator', was taken into custody on Wednesday, one day after a significant electoral defeat in his bid for the New York State Assembly.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Rinaldi faces three counts of forgery in the third degree and 15 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree. The indictment represents a significant legal milestone, as it is believed to be the first criminal prosecution in New York to specifically address the use of AI to falsify political endorsements and mislead the electorate.

Prosecutors believe the case marks New York's first criminal prosecution involving the alleged use of artificial intelligence to falsify political endorsements.

According to the indictment, Rinaldi 'routinely and deliberately created and posted AI-generated images on his official social media accounts that falsely depicted endorsements from individuals and organisations that had not backed his candidacy and in fact, backed the opposition.'

Investigators allege the fabricated endorsements included local elected officials, the Queens Jewish Association, a New York Police Department precinct, a public elementary school and a nonpartisan Asian American political organisation.

Prosecutors Say AI Was Used To Mislead Voters

Authorities also allege that Rinaldi continued to use manipulated content even after the City Council race, this time during his campaign for the New York State Assembly.

Among the material cited by prosecutors was an AI-altered video appearing to show incumbent Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi saying, 'Forest Hills homeowners, I've been stealing from you and there's nothing you can do about it.'

Another allegedly fabricated video portrayed Hevesi smiling alongside President Donald Trump while an artificial version of Trump's voice described the Democrat as a 'king like me.'

District Attorney Katz said the case reflected a growing need to draw legal boundaries around political misinformation created with emerging technology.

'Enough is enough. In today's world it is important to hold people accountable for materially misrepresenting facts,' Katz said in a statement. 'As alleged, the defendant used AI to replace factual political support and launched fabricated attacks against his opponent as fact in a deliberate effort to mislead voters ahead of a City Council election.'

Rinaldi Defends His Posts

Rinaldi has rejected the allegations, insisting his social media activity is protected speech.

Speaking to reporters after his arraignment, he questioned why his online posts had resulted in criminal charges.

'I posted stuff on social media. So they arrested me?' he said, according to The New York Times.

He also argued that his actions fall under constitutional free speech protections.

'The First Amendment is absolute,' he said, adding, 'I'm allowed just like anybody else to make any kind of content that I want.'

Inside the courtroom, however, Judge Indira Khan appeared unimpressed by his demeanour. According to The New York Times, she interrupted proceedings to warn him, 'Sir, this is not a joking matter,' after he reportedly smirked during the hearing.

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Defeat Followed By Arrest

Just one day earlier, Rinaldi suffered another electoral defeat in the Democratic primary for New York State Assembly. Official results from the New York State Board of Elections show he received 906 votes, compared with 6,749 for incumbent Andrew Hevesi.

Despite the loss, Rinaldi has indicated he intends to remain on the ballot by running under the newly created 'No Kings' party line in November.

His political career has been marked by repeated campaigns under a revolving list of party labels, including the Republican Party, Conservative Party, Mad as Hell Party, Medical Freedom Party and Parent Party. Few have gained significant traction, yet Rinaldi has continued to seek public office, attracting attention with increasingly unconventional campaigns.

A Long History Of Public Controversy

Long before the AI allegations, Rinaldi had already become a familiar figure in New York headlines.

He earned the nickname 'The Sperminator' after revealing that he privately donates sperm outside traditional fertility clinics, claiming the arrangement offers prospective parents a cheaper alternative to commercial sperm banks. In a 2022 interview with Humans of New York, he said he had fathered 12 children through those arrangements.

He also told the project, 'My ultimate goal is to find two or three of the mothers who will be sister wives, because I'm gonna need help with all this. But I know one thing: it will never be boring. It will be fun.'

Alongside that notoriety, Rinaldi has organised protests against vaccine mandates and migrant shelters and has repeatedly clashed with elected officials, sometimes leading to police intervention and trespassing citations.

The latest allegations place him at the centre of a different debate altogether. As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes political campaigning, prosecutors are signalling that fabricated endorsements and manipulated media may no longer be dismissed as internet pranks but treated as potential criminal offences.