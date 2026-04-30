Joseph Duggar has pleaded not guilty in Arkansas to multiple counts of child endangerment and false imprisonment, while also maintaining his innocence in a separate child molestation case in Florida that could see him jailed for years if convicted.

The former reality television figure, Joseph Duggar, entered his latest pleas alongside his wife, Kendra Duggar, and now faces court dates in two US states as judges tighten controls around his contact with children.

Joseph Duggar Pleads Not Guilty In Arkansas And Florida

In district court in Arkansas, Joseph Duggar entered a not guilty plea to all eight counts related to child endangerment and false imprisonment. Kendra Duggar, who was arrested shortly after her husband, also pleaded not guilty to the same charges. Their first appearance in the Arkansas case, initially expected in late April, has been pushed back, with both now due in court on 10 August.

The Arkansas charges are separate from, and legally unrelated to, the more serious allegations Joseph faces in Florida. There, he is accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and lewd and lascivious behaviour by an adult, stemming from what authorities say occurred during a family holiday to Panama City Beach in 2020.

Florida investigators allege that Joseph asked a nine‑year‑old girl to sit on his lap, later invited her to sit beside him on a sofa and covered them both with a blanket. During that time, the Bay County Sheriff's Office claims in its report that Joseph 'manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals.'

Joseph has pleaded not guilty to the Florida charges and was released from custody on a US$600,000 (£444,033) bond.

Exterior Door Locks At Centre Of Arkansas Case

Back in Arkansas, what might otherwise be a technical detail in a home inspection has become the linchpin of a criminal case.

A source close to the family told People that the arrests followed a joint home inspection by the Tontitown Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Human Services on 19 March, one day after Joseph's arrest in Florida.

Read more 'Anxious About His Future': Joseph Duggar's Life After Jail Release on Child Molestation Charges 'Anxious About His Future': Joseph Duggar's Life After Jail Release on Child Molestation Charges

'I can tell you the arrest was a result of a home inspection, and the door locks being on the exterior of the doors,' the source said.

On 20 March, Arkansas officials filed the child endangerment and false imprisonment charges against Joseph and brought new charges against Kendra based on that home search and an independent investigation.

Authorities have not publicly detailed how the locks were allegedly used, or how often.

Joseph was already in custody when the Arkansas counts were filed. Kendra was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center soon after, but posted a US$1,470 (£1,087.88) bond and was released a few hours later.

Kendra Duggar Reunited With Children As Joseph Remains Restricted

The Arkansas case prompted an immediate no‑contact order that barred both parents from seeing their children. For Kendra, that ban has now been lifted. Court filings obtained by People show that on 17 April a district judge in Arkansas dissolved the no‑contact order in relation to her, acting the same day her lawyer, Travis Story, requested the change.

In his motion, Story argued that 'the alleged victims have expressed a desire to have contact with [Kendra]', that she had complied with all terms of the order, and that keeping it in place would prevent assessments by independent professionals needed both for the case and for the children's safety.

The judge instructed the Arkansas Department of Human Services to supervise, communicate and facilitate reunification between Kendra and the children.

Kendra, who married Joseph in 2017, has therefore been able to resume contact with their four children under the terms set by child welfare authorities. However, her husband's situation remains far more constrained.

As part of his pretrial release in the Florida molestation case, Joseph is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 18.

Court documents note that restriction explicitly, including in a handwritten note reading 'No unsupervised contact with any minors under 18.' That condition covers not only the Florida accuser, now 14, but also Joseph's four children and his two youngest siblings.

The Arkansas case centres on what investigators say they found inside the couple's home during a search in March. According to documents cited in US reports, police and child welfare officials discovered door locks mounted on the exterior of interior doors.

Said detail prompted prosecutors to file four counts of second‑degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second‑degree false imprisonment against both Joseph and Kendra. The alleged victims are the couple's four children.