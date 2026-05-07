Blake Lively's 'calculated' return to the Met Gala in New York on Monday 4 May, just hours after settling a high‑profile lawsuit with It Ends With Us co‑star Justin Baldoni, was read by crisis communications specialists as a deliberate signal that she is 'not hiding' from controversy.

The 38‑year‑old actor, long regarded as one of the event's unofficial queens, swept up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in vintage Atelier Versace as reports emerged that the two‑year legal war had been resolved.

A Met Gala Entrance That Spoke Louder Than Words

Blake Lively's calculated Met Gala return was not subtle. She has skipped the last several editions of fashion's biggest night, including 2025, when the Baldoni saga was at full tilt.

This year she arrived in an archival pastel Atelier Versace gown from spring 2006, its 13‑foot train trailing behind her, and carried a custom Judith Leiber clutch painted with watercolour art by her four children.

'Each of my four kids did this, so I have them with me, because I'm shy too,' she told Vogue on the red carpet, lifting the bag towards the cameras. 'Isn't that special? I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest. I should have snuck them under there.'

PR strategist Kelcey Kintner, senior vice‑president at crisis firm Red Banyan, argued that the move was as much about narrative as fashion.

'Blake Lively walking onto the Met Gala carpet just hours after the settlement news sends one very clear message — she is not hiding,' Kintner said in comments published on 6 May. Calling the gala 'the most Blake Lively place possible' to make that point, she framed the appearance as a reminder that Lively still knows 'how to own a red carpet' and is 'moving forward.'

Doug Eldridge, who runs Achilles PR, was even blunter. He said the timing showed she was 'trying to take control of a narrative that she lost a year ago' and called the decision 'a deliberately calculated tactic' to send the unspoken message: 'I'm here because I won; the battle is over, and I am ready to reclaim my title and all the amenities that go along with it.'

Blake Lively's Calculated Met Gala Return And A Divided Audience

Not everyone in the industry thinks the optics are straightforward. Steve Honig, of The Honig Company, warned that some viewers would inevitably see the stunt as 'overly staged given the proximity to the news.'

Honig's view is that Blake Lively's Met Gala return should now be allowed to speak for itself. 'She should let the dress, the photos and the appearance do the talking for now,' he advised, arguing that further public dissection of the settlement risks pulling audiences 'back into the drama'.

He added: 'A few forward-looking comments down the road are fine, but she does not need a full media tour about this closure. Sometimes the smartest PR move is knowing when to stop talking about an issue.'

Despite the backlash Lively has shouldered over the past two years, including being cast online as a power‑hungry diva who tried to sideline her director, Honig believes 'her brand can definitely recover.'

He pointed to her established track record as a bankable lead, saying that 'over time that kind of credibility tends to transcend controversy', provided her 'next move is measured and restrained, focusing on her work.'

What Blake Lively Alleged Against Justin Baldoni

The headlines around Blake Lively's calculated Met Gala appearance cannot be separated from the extraordinary allegations she laid out in court papers.

In her December 2024 complaint, she said she suffered 'severe emotional distress' on the It Ends With Us set because of repeated instances of sexual harassment by Baldoni.

She also claimed the 41‑year‑old director tried to 'destroy' her career by hiring a crisis management and publicity team to engineer a public 'smear campaign' once she challenged what she viewed as unsafe or inappropriate behaviour.

Baldoni has denied wrongdoing. In April this year a judge dismissed 10 of Lively's claims, including several harassment, defamation and conspiracy counts, but allowed three others — breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting retaliation — to proceed to trial before Monday's settlement stopped the case reaching a jury.

The litigation cut both ways. Baldoni's own lawsuit accusing Lively of torpedoing his reputation and trying to seize control of the film was thrown out in 2025, along with a judicial rebuke for aspects of his legal strategy.

A Carefully Framed Comeback On Fashion's Biggest Stage

Seen through that lens, Blake Lively's 'calculated' Met Gala return looks less like a spur‑of‑the‑moment dress‑up and more like choreography.

She chose the very carpet where she has previously produced some of the event's most‑shared looks, including a 2018 Versace gown often ranked among the Met's best, and she did so as an invited guest of Anna Wintour, rather than, as online rumours had it, buying her way in.

Speaking to Vogue, she leaned into the symbolism, saying she wanted an archival piece because 'clothing really is a canvas, and it tells a story.'

The gown's colours, she explained, reminded her of both sunrise and sunset, 'representing so much beauty, warmth and the many layers and nuances in the closing of one day and the beginning of another.'

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Donatella Versace, who hosted Lively as a house muse, simply said the actor looked 'stunning' and that 'tonight is no exception' to her previous iconic Versace moments.

Evan Nierman, chief executive of Red Banyan, summed up the strategy to Business Insider: after four years away and months of scrutiny, stepping onto that particular carpet 'to signal that the crisis is over, and the comeback is underway' is, he said, 'about as clear a statement as you can make.'

Blake Lively filed a multimillion‑dollar suit against Baldoni in December 2024, alleging repeated sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and accusing the director of orchestrating a 'smear campaign' to damage her career.

Baldoni responded with his own claim, saying she was trying to destroy his reputation while grabbing creative control of the film; that countersuit was dismissed in 2025, with a judge criticising some of his team's arguments as 'legally frivolous and factually baseless.'

On Monday the pair issued a joint statement confirming a settlement shortly before their federal trial was due to begin. The detailed terms have not been made public.