A fleeting photograph from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards quickly went viral when Canadian singer Tate McRae was pictured next to pop star Ariana Grande. Grande, reported to be around 5ft 2in, appeared noticeably smaller alongside McRae, who stands closer to 5ft 8in. The contrast sparked a wave of memes and online jokes, but it also left many asking who McRae is and how she has risen to global recognition.

At just 22, McRae has built a career as both a professional dancer and a chart-topping pop star. From her early training in Calgary to achieving number-one records, she has become one of the most prominent new voices of her generation.

Early Life to Pop Stardom

Tate Rosner McRae was born in Calgary, Alberta, on 1 July 2003. She began dance lessons at the age of six and, by 11, was studying a range of styles under her mother's guidance at YYC Dance Project and the School of Alberta Ballet, according to BuzzFeed. In 2016 she became the first Canadian finalist on the US show So You Think You Can Dance, aged just 12, which introduced her to an international audience.

While continuing to dance, McRae moved into music. She signed with RCA Records in 2019 and released her debut EP All the Things I Never Said in 2020. A year later her follow-up, Too Young to Be Sad, became the most-streamed female EP on Spotify, according to Billboard. Her breakthrough single 'You Broke Me First' entered the Canadian top ten and reached the top 20 in the United States.

Her debut studio album, I Used to Think I Could Fly (2022), peaked at number three in Canada. In 2023 she released 'Greedy', which topped the Billboard Global 200 and the Canadian charts, marking a turning point in her career. That success paved the way for her second album Think Later and, most recently, her third record So Close to What, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in February 2025 and featured the hit single 'Sports Car'.

VMAs Spotlight

At this year's VMAs, McRae's height comparison with Grande made headlines, but her performance also drew attention. She took the stage with 'Sports Car', nominated for both Best Pop Artist and Song of the Year, and followed with 'Revolving Door', combining acrobatic choreography with her trademark pop style. On the red carpet, she wore a Grecian-inspired gown by designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, further cementing her profile as a rising fashion figure.

Ariana Grande kissing Tate McRae’s cheek at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/VVwSETn3Jd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025

Personal Life

McRae has largely kept her private life away from the spotlight. Her relationship with Australian rapper The Kid Laroi has drawn speculation, with reports from People suggesting the two may have recently celebrated milestones separately. She attended the VMAs alone, which prompted further rumours, though neither has confirmed a split.

UK Presence

McRae's popularity extends to the UK, where her single 'Greedy' entered the Top 40 and her tours have included performances at major venues such as London's O2 Arena. British critics often compare her to contemporaries Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, seeing her as part of a new wave of Gen Z artists shaping international pop.

At just 22, McRae has built an international following that extends well beyond a viral moment. With chart success across North America, Europe and the UK, she is positioning herself as one of Gen Z's defining pop artists.