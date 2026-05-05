Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their legal dispute on Monday in New York, pulling back from a federal trial in Manhattan that had been due to begin on 18 May, according to a joint statement released by their lawyers. The deal ends a bruising dispute tied to It Ends With Us, the 2024 film in which the pair starred, although the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The settlement arrived after a long public collapse of what had begun as a professional collaboration and turned into one of Hollywood's most watched legal battles. Lively had accused Baldoni of helping drive an online retaliation effort after she raised concerns about his behaviour on set, while Baldoni denied sexually harassing her and rejected claims that any smear campaign existed.

It Ends With Us... settled! Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni avoid explosive trial after feuding co-stars finally reach agreement in multimillion-dollar case https://t.co/TNcqPTnFnO — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 4, 2026

How Lively and Baldoni Fell Out Over It Ends With Us

The now-abandoned trial would have laid bare the working relationship between Lively and Baldoni on the It Ends With Us set in 2023. In her court papers, Lively described an atmosphere she said was 'rife with sexual harassment.' She accused Baldoni of making what she viewed as degrading remarks and inappropriate physical contact in front of colleagues.

According to her filings, Baldoni told crew members she had never watched pornography, referred to her as 'pretty hot' on set, and leaned in to nuzzle and kiss her without consent during a slow dance scene. She further alleged that Jamey Heath, chief executive of Baldoni's company, stared at her bare breasts in the mirror of her make-up trailer.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled a lawsuit brought by Lively over the filming of 'It Ends With Us,' averting a civil trial set for May where both actors would have had to testify about Lively's allegations of sexual misconduct by Baldoni https://t.co/um0GCwntIl pic.twitter.com/q039q1QHWK — Reuters (@Reuters) May 5, 2026

'They're just being creeps,' Lively texted a friend during the first week of filming in 2023. 'Like keep your hormones to yourselves.' That message, among others, was due to be scrutinised in court, along with reams of emails and internal memos from Baldoni's team.

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Baldoni vehemently denied sexually harassing Lively and rejected the characterisation of his behaviour as predatory. His legal team argued that any physical contact was either scripted or misinterpreted, and they insisted there had been no orchestrated smear campaign against her.

A judge had already dismissed Lively's sexual harassment claims, ruling they did not meet the legal standard required, but allowed her retaliation claim to go before a jury. That meant the trial would have focused not on what happened in the trailer or on the dance floor, but on what Baldoni and his associates did once tensions spilled beyond the set.

The Retaliation Allegations

Blake Lively's lawyers had framed the case as a test of how the law will treat alleged online manipulation in high-profile disputes. They argued that, starting in 2023, people hired by Justin Baldoni and his company strategically engaged with the press and manipulated social media narratives to undermine her reputation and pre-emptively discredit any allegations about his behaviour.

Their claim was that this went beyond normal crisis management. In their view, it crossed into retaliation against a woman who had raised uncomfortable concerns on a film set, harnessing the power of algorithms and fandom to frame her as difficult or unstable before she had even spoken publicly.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni announce they have reached a settlement:



“The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence… pic.twitter.com/Ob9MzuycsI — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 4, 2026

Baldoni's camp pushed back hard. They said he had simply engaged crisis PR professionals in anticipation of damaging false claims, something many celebrities do as a matter of course. To them, there was no covert 'campaign,' just an attempt to protect his name in an era when a single rumour can travel worldwide in minutes.

The trial would have been watched closely not only because of the celebrity involved, but also because it promised to drag the mechanics of digital reputational warfare into the open. Evidence reportedly included text messages from Taylor Swift to Lively, collected as part of discovery, and the witness list was expected to feature other high-profile figures, including Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds.

Instead, both sides have chosen to close the door. The joint statement's emphasis on 'a respectful environment online' reads, intentionally or not, like a quiet rebuke to the frenzied commentary that has surrounded the case. It also leaves an uneasy gap, no jury ruling, no definitive account, just two stars trying to step back from a fight that had begun to consume them.

For Hollywood, the settlement avoids a spectacle that could have exposed how power, gender and publicity collide on a set. For Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, it offers something simpler, if less tidy than a verdict, a chance to stop reliving the worst days of a film whose off-camera fallout has already overshadowed everything they put on screen.