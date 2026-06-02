Milli Vanilli singer Fab Morvan has pulled out of Donald Trump's Freedom 250 birthday concert on the US National Mall, telling CNN on Monday that he will not perform at the Great American State Fair event scheduled between 25 June and 10 July.

The Freedom 250 series, billed as part of celebrations for America's 250th birthday, rapidly unravelled once its political ties became clearer. The concerts, planned for the National Mall in Washington, were originally announced with nine musical acts. Within days, most of those artists had distanced themselves from the event's association with Trump and his Make America Great Again movement, leaving a shrinking line-up and a public row over who actually wanted to be there.

Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan has pulled out of Trump's “Freedom 250” concerts, leaving just Vanilla Ice as the only act still eager to perform at this time.



“This is not what I signed up for. When I saw Young MC pulled out, I was like, ‘Well, that’s weird… What does he know that… pic.twitter.com/TmMZ6zBHBU — Variety (@Variety) June 2, 2026

Trump himself has publicly toyed on Truth Social with the idea of headlining the Freedom 250 show, even boasting he could draw a larger crowd than Elvis Presley. In the same breath, he derided the booked performers as 'highly paid, Third Rate Artists' and 'boring,' a swipe that did little to calm an already jittery line-up.

Only rappers Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida and Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory now remain from the original bill. Other performers who have cancelled include Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores and Morris Day and The Time. Trump has also suggested, without confirming, that he would rather the whole event were cancelled, a striking position given it is intended as a flagship patriotic celebration. Nothing about his own potential appearance has been confirmed, so any expectations of him taking the stage should be treated with caution.

Fab Morvan Says Milli Vanilli Name Won't Be Used As 'Pawn'

Morvan, one half of Milli Vanilli, said he first felt uneasy when rapper Young MC abruptly rejected the gig hours after being named on the line-up, citing the 'political shadow' over Freedom 250. Speaking to CNN's Laura Coates, Morvan recalled wondering what Young MC 'knew that I don't know' and becoming 'a little worried' as more names quietly peeled away.

Read more The Great American Fair Meltdown: Every Single Artist Who Just Bailed on Trump's Freedom 250 Event The Great American Fair Meltdown: Every Single Artist Who Just Bailed on Trump's Freedom 250 Event

According to Morvan, his own team relayed assurances from organisers that there would be 'no political entanglement' and 'no political alignment' that it was simply 'a free show for the people.' For a while, that was enough for him. He said he had wanted to take long-time fans down 'memory lane,' leaning into a nostalgia act he has been carefully rebuilding.

Over the week, though, he watched the Freedom 250 project turn 'into a circus.' In his telling, every new cancellation and every fresh Trump post made the event feel less like a straightforward concert and more like a culture-war prop. 'This is not what I signed for,' he said. 'I'm here to bring people together with music. I'm not into politics. So you hear it first here. I'm not attending [the] celebration.'

Morvan initially avoided responding directly to Trump's insults about the departing acts. But he did say that hearing the President talk about artists who had pulled out was 'one of the reasons why I'm stepping out,' adding: 'Life will go on, but I won't be on that stage.'

Divided Musicians, Divided Over Milli Vanilli And Trump

Not every performer sees it that way. Vanilla Ice, whose hit 'Ice Ice Baby' dominated charts in 1990, told CNN he is still happy to play the State Fair. 'All we're doing is celebrating the birthday of our country,' he said. 'What's the big deal here?' He argued that entertainers should not be 'put on a pedestal' over politics and insisted he would play for 'Biden's family or anybody.'

Morvan, asked to respond to that stance, said he believed Trump's involvement and influence made the concert political by definition. In his view, once an event is drawn into partisan trench warfare, artists risk becoming pieces on someone else's board. 'I know how politics works,' he said. 'It's a game of chess where everyone is trying to move its piece and using others as pawns. I don't want to be part of that. This is why I'm stepping out, in peace.'

His decision lands at a sensitive moment in his own story. After the 1990 Grammy for Best New Artist was stripped from Milli Vanilli when it emerged they had lip-synced their hits, including 1989's 'Baby Don't Forget My Number,' Morvan spent decades as a punchline. A 2023 Paramount documentary revisited the scandal and the 1998 drug overdose death of his former partner Rob Pilatus, putting their downfall back under the microscope.

Milli Vanilli‘s Fab Morvan tells CNN he will not be performing at the Freedom 250 concert: pic.twitter.com/p2ybwiWRHM — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026

In recent years, Morvan has begun performing live vocals and has revived the Milli Vanilli name for his own shows, trying to reclaim a narrative he says 'changed over and over until you don't recognise it.' A separate touring act made up of the vocalists who actually sang on the original Milli Vanilli records has already distanced itself from Freedom 250, despite Morvan's face being used in advertising for the event.

'I have a very special story: I fell, I stood back up, I reinvented myself and I've moved forward,' he told CNN. Finding that hard-won second act pulled into a Trump-branded row, he suggested, was a line too far.

Flo Rida has not publicly confirmed his own intentions, though he posted an Instagram message on Monday urging followers to 'be positive' and 'brighten someone's day,' no matter 'what' is being said. Freedom Williams, for his part, deleted an earlier bathroom-filmed video in which he had claimed the backlash only made him more determined to perform.

For now, the Freedom 250 concerts remain on the calendar, but with a thinner bill and a thickening sense that, for many artists, the risk of becoming someone else's symbol outweighs the lure of a free show on the National Mall.