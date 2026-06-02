After a two-year wait, House of the Dragon is finally returning this month, but many fans are less focused on the dragons and battles than on what comes next for Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Following the devastating events of Season 2, viewers believe the Queen of Team Black could be heading into her darkest chapter yet as the civil war intensifies.

The new season premieres on June 21 and will pick up as Rhaenyra continues her fight for the Iron Throne.

However, comments from showrunner Ryan Condal have sparked speculation that the character's growing belief in prophecy and destiny could lead her down a dangerous path.

Fans Are Worried About Rhaenyra's Future

While Rhaenyra has long been presented as one of the show's most sympathetic characters, some fans are questioning how far she will go in pursuit of victory.

Speaking to TV Insider, Condal revealed that the show's exploration of prophecy will play a significant role moving forward.

'Historically, this universe has been at its literary best when it deconstructs the epic fantasy tropes,' he explained.

The showrunner said he was interested in exploring what happens when a character begins to believe they are at the centre of a larger story and chosen by fate itself.

'What kind of actions would they believe justified if they simultaneously believe the gods have chosen them to play the central role in a larger story?' Condal said.

Online, many viewers wonder what will be Rhaenyra's destiny in the next season.

RHAENYRA IS NOT A GOOD PERSON,

AND SHE'S NOT MEANT TO BE.



This whole next season is about the beginning of her downfall. I don't know why the fuck some of you morons want this show to be so bland and boring. https://t.co/68i11jWALB — Quezii (@Queznoo) May 31, 2026

On Twitter, @MircallaBee wrote: 'I'm so excited to see where Rhaenyra ends up at the end of season 3, her journey is the one I'm most excited for even if it's with baited breath.'

Meanwhile, @BlackMailerrrrr said: 'If rhaenyra dies in season 3 ,I'll stop watching HOD...'

HBO killed rue in season 3 of euphoria and now i'm scared for rhaenyra in season 3 of house of the dragon pic.twitter.com/ujEDONL4UG — ؘ (@rhaenyrarchives) June 1, 2026

Season 3 Will Throw Westeros Into Chaos

The new season opens with the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, one of the most important events from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

The battle is described as the deadliest naval conflicts in Westeros history and has been one of the moments book readers have most wanted to see adapted on screen.

Excitement is already building online.

On X, user @followmy_tweets wrote: 'I hope we get Battle of the Gullet episode 1. That s**t looks insane.'

BURN MERCY and BURN DESTINY? Rhaenyra and Daemon are done playing. The Dance just went nuclear Season 3 is about to eat everything. June 21 can't come fast enough! — 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖀𝖘𝖒𝖆𝖓 キングスマン (@Kinguz_) May 21, 2026

Condal has also teased the scale of the episode, telling TV Insider: 'This one episode was the effort equivalent of making a major franchise movie.'

He added: 'This is by far our most action-packed season. The Gullet is huge... but it is only the beginning.'

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The showrunner also told Entertainment Weekly that the episode is 'arguably the craziest episode of television ever made.'

Daemon Is More Dangerous Than Ever

Rhaenyra is not the only character changing heading into Season 3.

According to Condal, Daemon emerges from his experiences at Harrenhal with a new sense of purpose.

'He believes with every fiber of his being that it was Rhaenyra who was always meant to take the throne,' Condal said.

The showrunner added that Daemon's newfound clarity makes him 'very dangerous.'

When And Where To Watch In The UK

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO in the US on Sunday, June 21.

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch on Monday, June 22, and new episodes will be released every week.