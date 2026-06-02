Pete Davidson has described Kim Kardashian as 'superhuman' in a rare on-air comment about their relationship, as the comedian praised the reality star's move into acting on his Netflix show in Los Angeles on 29 May. The remarks, which also touched on Kardashian's new professional chapter, landed just as she continues her relationship with Lewis Hamilton, keeping the three names firmly in the same tabloid orbit.

The news came after Davidson, 32, spoke to fellow comedian Nikki Glaser on The Pete Davidson Show and reflected on the period when he and Kardashian were dating. He said he remembered her telling him she thought she would become an actress, before adding that she has proved unexpectedly good at it.

Pete Davidson praised Kim Kardashian after their 2022 breakup for being "superhuman” and launching her acting career while he interviewed Nikki Glaser—Kim's costar in ‘Fifth Wheel’—on his Netflix show. https://t.co/bJDgh5CDF9 pic.twitter.com/nQKkqW7mJB — E! News (@enews) May 30, 2026

Kardashian made her acting debut in 2023 on American Horror Story: Delicate and later took on a starring role in Hulu's All's Fair in 2025, with a new Netflix comedy, The Fifth Wheel, now also bringing Glaser into her orbit.

Read more Kim Kardashian Faces Brutal Reality Check: Can Lewis Hamilton Ever Be a Full-Time Family Man? Kim Kardashian Faces Brutal Reality Check: Can Lewis Hamilton Ever Be a Full-Time Family Man?

Pete Davidson On Kim Kardashian

Davidson's tone was notably warm, which is not always how celebrity exes choose to handle a public relationship once it has collapsed and become other people's business.

He called Kardashian 'superhuman' and said he had learned from her that she can keep moving regardless of what is happening in the news. According to the remarks reported from the show, he also admired the way she does not appear to let outside opinion dictate what she chooses to do.

Pete Davidson Praises 'Superhuman' Ex Kim Kardashian https://t.co/XZgwKcUdcI — 98.1 KDD (@981WKDD) June 1, 2026

The most striking part was probably not the praise itself but the ease of it. Davidson did not sound guarded, embarrassed or nostalgic in the way these conversations often are.

He sounded like someone describing a former partner who had, against the odds and the public noise, proved a point. Glaser, meanwhile, added that Kardashian is 'so smart' and said she clearly knows people will look for her weak spot the moment she steps into a new field.

Pete Davidson is showing there’s no bad blood with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, recently calling her “superwoman” and praising both her work ethic and acting talent. During a conversation on The Pete Davidson Show, the comedian said he was impressed by Kardashian’s ability to pic.twitter.com/T2ZgaMQT1p — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) May 31, 2026

Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian

Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first reported to be romantically involved in February, with subsequent reports suggesting the pair have remained close ever since. They were later seen together publicly at the 2026 Super Bowl, and more recent coverage has described them as increasingly inseparable. That is the backdrop to why Davidson's comments have attracted extra attention.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Hard Launch Relationship as Reality Star Nearly Falls Off Her Bike in Sweet Video: Watch https://t.co/GZ1bucfjd5 pic.twitter.com/um0jfsKNK1 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 1, 2026

There is no indication that Hamilton is jealous, nor is there any confirmed reporting to support such a conclusion. However, the overlap of high-profile relationships and public comments has inevitably generated speculation.

Davidson's remarks appear to have been focused on Kardashian's professional achievements rather than her current personal life, and there is no clear evidence linking his comments to her reported relationship with Hamilton. As such, the available information points more toward admiration for Kardashian's work than any commentary on her current romance.

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months from October 2021 to August 2022 after her divorce from Kanye West. At the time, reports claimed West had circulated unfounded rumours about Davidson, while a source close to West dismissed the claims as nonsense. Davidson's camp said then that he was ignoring the Kanye hate out of respect for Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian After The Split

When the pair broke up, the message from Kardashian's side was that there was no feud to report. They had decided to be friends and still had 'a lot of love and respect' for one another, but that distance and demanding schedules made the relationship difficult to maintain.

Kardashian has since kept moving. After a brief link to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., she was later tied to Hamilton, while Davidson's own personal life has also remained in motion. Reports this month said he and Elsie Hewitt had split after more than a year together, though they were said to be working through matters and focused on co-parenting their baby daughter, Scottie Rose.

Kim Kardashian FINALLY made her romance with Lewis Hamilton Instagram official ... sharing a video of her almost falling off a bike while Lewis was recording. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6HG8LZ6hsE — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2026

What Davidson's comments really do is underline something that celebrity culture often misses in its rush for a cleaner headline. Sometimes an ex is just an ex, and sometimes they are also someone you still respect.

In this case, Davidson seems content to admit that Kardashian saw a lane, took it and drove through it with very little concern for the crowd outside the car. That, in Hollywood terms, is almost a compliment with a pulse.