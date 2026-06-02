Tiger Woods is facing renewed concern over his wellbeing in Florida after girlfriend Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis, with friends fearing the golf star could be heading for a 'total tailspin' as he juggles her illness, a looming DUI case and long standing struggles with prescription pills, according to the National Enquirer.

The latest worries about Woods follow a turbulent few months. On 27 March, the five time Masters champion flipped his Land Rover on Jupiter Island, Florida. Police said he clipped a pickup truck in front of him after briefly looking down at his phone, and officers later claimed to have found two hydrocodone painkillers in his pocket. Body camera footage released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office appeared to show Woods struggling through field sobriety tests. NBC News reported that he was charged with DUI and has pleaded not guilty, leaving him to navigate a criminal case at the same time as his private life is under strain.

Vanessa Trump's Diagnosis

Read more Vanessa Trump Lays Strict Rules for Tiger Woods Whilst Undergoing Rehab in Switzerland Amidst Cancer Struggle Vanessa Trump Lays Strict Rules for Tiger Woods Whilst Undergoing Rehab in Switzerland Amidst Cancer Struggle

The latest twist in the Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump relationship came on 20 May, when Vanessa revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 48 year old is the ex wife of Donald Trump Jr and the mother of five of Donald Trump's grandchildren, placing her already in the glare of political and tabloid attention before her health news.

According to the Enquirer, Woods had only just returned from a stay at a rehab clinic in Switzerland on 13 May, days before Vanessa went public. The paper reports that he 'bolted' to the facility after the March crash, in what friends describe as an attempt to deal with a longstanding dependency on prescription pain medication. He is said to have been at Vanessa's side as she shared her diagnosis.

Their relationship itself is relatively new. Sources quoted by the tabloid say Woods and Vanessa Trump began dating in late 2024, with the golfer going public in March 2025 by posting a photo on Instagram and writing, 'Life is better with you by my side!' The romance was painted as a fresh start after years in which Woods' private life, injuries and comebacks blurred together in an exhausting cycle.

The Enquirer quotes one unnamed source as saying: 'Tiger is stressed out to begin with. His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years.' That pressure, in their telling, is now multiplied by Vanessa's illness.

None of these claims has been independently verified, and there has been no detailed public statement from Woods or Vanessa beyond her Instagram post. Readers should therefore treat anonymous descriptions of their private conversations and emotional state with caution.

Fear Of A Tailspin

Behind the concern over Woods and Vanessa lies a longer story of physical damage and psychological fallout. The Enquirer notes that Woods 'came close to losing a leg' after a single vehicle crash in California in 2021, while the Associated Press has reported that he has undergone more than a dozen surgeries on his back, knee and Achilles tendon across his career.

Those injuries, and the chronic pain that followed, sit at the heart of the current fears. Hydrocodone, the painkiller police say they found on him in March, is a powerful opioid. The Enquirer cites insiders who claim Woods has also wrestled with depression and pill addiction as the surgeries piled up and his form declined.

'There are so many broken parts in Tiger. His ability to engage in extracurricular activity and hobbies is extremely limited,' one source told the publication, arguing that Vanessa had become his emotional anchor. 'Being with Vanessa was seen as his only salvation. If anything happens to her it will totally devastate him.'

That language is dramatic, but it explains why the phrase 'total tailspin' is being used around his circle. On one side is a DUI case in Florida, where any misstep could bring criminal penalties and further damage his already fragile reputation. On the other is a partner beginning treatment for breast cancer, with all the uncertainty that brings.

Officials, for their part, have stuck to the facts. Police documented the March crash, the alleged admission from Woods that he had been distracted by his phone, and the medication they say they recovered. The Martin County Sheriff's Office released the body camera footage as standard practice. Prosecutors will argue their case in court in due course.

🚨 BODY CAM RELEASED



Extended police body camera footage of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest in Florida was released on March 27, 2026 by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and Jupiter Island Police Department.



The footage shows a deputy speaking with Woods about what medication he took… pic.twitter.com/Qnt7HAvFXh — ArrestsSfl | Florida Crime Watch (@ArrestsSfl) May 27, 2026

What nobody involved has done is offer public comment on Woods' mental state or his relationship with Vanessa Trump. Those details come from unnamed friends and sources speaking to a supermarket tabloid, while the broad outlines of the story, the crash, the charge, the rehab trip and the Instagram posts, can be checked. The rest remains allegation and interpretation.

What emerges is a 50 year old athlete whose body has been rebuilt, whose public image has never fully recovered from past scandals, and who is now watching someone close to him face a serious illness. Whether that leads to a feared unravelling or a quieter reckoning away from the cameras is something no insider can yet know for certain.