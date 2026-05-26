Zayn Malik was caught on video outside a Manchester hotel on 25 May as he tried to get into a car and, according to the clip and subsequent reports, shouted at people crowding the doorway to 'get the f*** out of the way.' The singer, who is on the UK leg of his Konnakol tour, appeared visibly frustrated as fans and paparazzi pressed close around him.

The news came after a tense week in which Malik had already faced trouble with fans during a Q&A event in Kingston, where video circulating online showed water bottles being thrown in his direction as he left the stage. That incident, combined with the hotel footage, has pushed his name back into the kind of unwanted headlines that usually arrive when a pop star's privacy runs into the chaos of public devotion.

Zayn Malik only had one direction on his mind -- straight into his waiting car ... but unfortunately for him, fans had other plans!



🎥 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/ZXYNnERyNW — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2026

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Zayn Malik's Manchester Hotel Moment

In the video making the rounds online, Malik is seen heading towards a waiting vehicle in Manchester before stopping short at the door, apparently unable to get in because people had crowded the space around him.

He does not appear to linger or to play to the moment. Instead, he pushes forward, forces the door open and gets inside after the shout that has now been replayed across social media.

Zayn Malik Snaps At Fans As They Block Him Getting Into Car In UK On Video https://t.co/V795IuNFZD — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2026

Online reactions have been divided, though not in a nuanced manner. Some commenters have supported Malik, suggesting the footage appeared closer to harassment than fan behaviour, and arguing that a group of adults blocking a car door for several minutes falls outside normal conduct.

Others have attempted to frame the incident as a celebrity overreaction, a recurring pattern in online discourse around public figures. Malik has not offered a separate on-camera explanation of the clip.

Zayn Malik And The Boundary Problem

The uncomfortable part is that the hotel scene did not happen in isolation. Only days earlier, Malik had been at Banquet Records in Kingston, where video shared online appeared to show two water bottles being thrown towards him as he left a Q&A session.

Malik later disputed the characterisation that he had reacted sharply to ordinary fans, stating that the incident involved 'multiple fully grown men' blocking hotel and car doors for approximately 10 minutes. That clarification is significant, as it alters the framing of the event.

If accurate, the situation would not represent a routine encounter with fans seeking photos, but rather a potential security concern that briefly manifested as apparent fan disruption. However, the available footage does not conclusively establish all details, and the incident remains contested.

Zayn Malik And The Tour Pressure

The backdrop to all this is Malik's Konnakol tour, which began on 23 May at The O2 in London after being pushed back from an earlier Manchester start date. The run has been scaled down sharply from the 31-date global itinerary originally announced, with North American shows cancelled and the remaining dates now confined to the UK, Mexico and South America between May and October.

he said the issue was the "multiple fully grown man" that were blocking their way 😭 get them again for me zayn!!! https://t.co/iZXel3W1T1 — dearz (@zwiftiebaby) May 26, 2026

At the London launch, the singer reportedly performed a 22-song set built largely around tracks from Konnakol, his fourth studio album. The setlist included songs such as 'Nusrat,' 'sHe,' 'Met Tonight,' 'PILLOWTALK,' 'Fatal,' 'iT's YoU,' 'Scripted' and 'Die For Me,' He then returned to the stage the following night at the AO Arena, which underlines how tightly packed this stretch of appearances has become.

For Malik, the issue now is not just the music. It is the increasingly thin line between public access and public intrusion. Fans will insist they want closeness, and promoters will insist on control, but the hotel clip suggests that when security loses the room, the room is already gone.