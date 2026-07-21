Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes has declared Donald Trump 'totally irrelevant' and already a 'lame duck,' marking another ugly break between the president and one of his most extreme former supporters.

Fuentes, a white nationalist podcaster who once supported Trump, posted the blunt attack on X on July 21.

'Trump feels totally irrelevant now,' he wrote. He then pointed to two recent public appearances that, in his view, failed to move the country or energise Trump's base.

Trump feels totally irrelevant now.



Nobody cared about his speech on the Fourth of July for America 250 and nobody cared about his “primetime address” on Thursday about voter fraud.



He blew it and now he’s already a lame duck. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) July 20, 2026

'Nobody cared about his speech on the Fourth of July for America 250 and nobody cared about his 'primetime address' on Thursday about voter fraud,' Fuentes added. 'He blew it and now he's already a lame duck.'

The post was striking not because Fuentes has been a reliable Trump defender, but because he has become one of the loudest voices arguing that Trump has failed the far-right movement that once rallied behind him.

A Former Supporter Turns Hostile

Fuentes' relationship with Trump has long been controversial. Trump drew heavy criticism in 2022 after dining at Mar-a-Lago with Fuentes and Kanye West, now known as Ye. Fuentes had already built notoriety for racist, antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric.

But the far-right streamer has spent much of Trump's second term attacking the president from the right. His central complaint is not that Trump has gone too far. It is that Trump has not gone far enough.

Nick Fuentes: Trump is irrelevant, nobody cares anymore



"You realize Trump is irrelevant. He's totally sidelined. He's at the World Cup... standing next to the Spanish team. They couldn't care less about him. No respect." https://t.co/CaKnQzf3p9 pic.twitter.com/EqhSrW2pwW — S.clips (@whitesocksclips) July 21, 2026

In January, Fuentes made that position explicit during a stream about Iran and Trump's immigration agenda.

'My problem with Trump isn't that he's Hitler — my problem with Trump is that he is not Hitler,' Fuentes said, adding that he wanted 'more deportations,' 'more ICE brutality' and 'more National Guard.'

Epstein Files Deepened the Rift

The Epstein files have also become a major source of anger between Trump and some of his own online supporters. Fuentes criticised the administration's handling of the documents after Trump and his allies appeared to dismiss continued interest in the files as a distraction.

For a section of the far right that spent years demanding the release of Epstein-related records, Trump's response felt like a betrayal. Fuentes has used the issue to argue that Trump is protecting institutions rather than breaking them apart.

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That criticism fits a wider pattern. He has accused Trump of compromising with establishment forces, failing to deliver mass deportations and refusing to wage the kind of aggressive political war his most extreme supporters expected.

Calls to Sit Out the Midterms

Fuentes' anger has gone beyond social media insults. He has encouraged his followers to skip the 2026 midterms and even suggested that a Democratic House majority could be useful if it triggered investigations and impeachment pressure against Trump.

That position shows how deep the fracture has become. Fuentes no longer appears interested in pushing Trump from inside the MAGA coalition. He is now trying to convince his audience that Trumpism itself has failed.

Trump Faces Pressure From the Right

Fuentes is not the only right-wing figure who has grown disillusioned with Trump. Tucker Carlson, once one of Trump's most influential media allies, has also broken sharply with the president over the war with Iran, arguing that Trump abandoned 'America First' foreign policy and allowed Israel to shape US decisions.

Fuentes' criticism is far more openly extremist, but both attacks point to the same political problem: parts of Trump's old coalition now see him as captured, compromised or exhausted.

His 'lame duck' insult is meant to sting because it comes from someone who once viewed Trump as a vehicle for change. Now Fuentes is saying that vehicle has completely stopped, and that nobody is even watching anymore.