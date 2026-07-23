Kentucky Republican leader Mitch McConnell has faced a scathing public reckoning after his hometown newspaper published a searing 'pre-obituary' dismantling his decades-long political legacy.

Written by veteran Louisville Courier Journal columnist Joseph Gerth, the unsparing critique evaluates the 84-year-old senator's career while he remains alive to avoid traditional funeral-related reticence.

The piece squarely targets his aggressive reshaping of the judiciary and his controversial alignment with Donald Trump. Behind the cold political calculus of court nominations and fractured party loyalty lies a complex human portrait of a polarising figure whose legislative manoeuvres fundamentally altered public trust in foundational American institutions.

As persistent health questions continue to shadow his senatorial responsibilities, this extraordinary editorial appraisal forces a nationwide debate over how history will ultimately judge one of modern politics' most formidable tacticians.

A Rare Public Reckoning Before Death

The column, written by Gerth and published on Wednesday, is striking not simply because of its criticism but because of its timing. Rather than waiting until McConnell's death, Gerth said he deliberately chose to assess the senator's career while he was still alive.

His reasoning was blunt. Gerth wrote that publishing now would avoid the familiar backlash that often follows critical obituaries, recalling the reaction after the death of Senator Lindsey Graham when critics were accused of speaking ill of the recently deceased.

McConnell, now 84, has spent decades as one of the most influential Republicans in modern American politics. Yet the column portrays him as 'every bit the detestable figure' that former President Richard Nixon became in the public imagination, arguing that history will judge him primarily on two issues. Those are his handling of Supreme Court appointments and his willingness to stand behind Trump despite repeatedly criticising him in private.

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Supreme Court Strategy Takes Centre Stage

Gerth argues that McConnell's lasting influence lies in his reshaping of the Supreme Court through an approach he describes as both cynical and hypocritical.

The columnist revisits McConnell's refusal in 2016 to allow then President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to receive a Senate confirmation hearing following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. At the time, McConnell insisted that the upcoming presidential election should determine who filled the vacancy.

Four years later, however, McConnell rapidly pushed through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, despite the presidential election being only days away. Barrett was confirmed eight days before Americans went to the polls.

Gerth argues that those decisions fundamentally altered the ideological balance of the court.

'McConnell's shenanigans turned what had been a 5-4 conservative majority... into a solid 6-3 radical conservative court,' he wrote. 'In the process, McConnell destroyed the court's credibility with the American people.'

The criticism reflects a broader debate that has continued since the court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022 and issued a series of landmark conservative rulings. While supporters credit McConnell with achieving one of the Republican Party's most significant constitutional victories, opponents argue his tactics permanently damaged public confidence in the judiciary.

Trump Remains Central to the Criticism

What makes Gerth's assessment especially pointed is that he places Trump's political survival alongside the Supreme Court as the defining feature of McConnell's career.

Following the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol, McConnell publicly declared Trump 'practically and morally responsible' for the events. Yet when the Senate voted on Trump's second impeachment, McConnell ultimately chose not to support the conviction.

Gerth argues that the decision represented the moment McConnell could have prevented Trump from returning to national politics. Instead, he contends, the Republican leader stepped back despite privately expressing deeply negative views of the former president.

Drawing on excerpts reported in The Price of Power, Gerth cites McConnell describing Trump as 'stupid as well as being ill-tempered', a 'despicable human being' and a 'narcissist'. Even so, McConnell later endorsed Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign.

'And that is the legacy of Mitch McConnell,' Gerth concluded.

The columnist acknowledged that McConnell achieved positive results for Kentucky, including helping expand Louisville's Jefferson Memorial Forest. Even those accomplishments, however, are presented as secondary to what Gerth sees as the senator's national political record.

Health Questions Add to Public Attention

The publication has attracted heightened attention because it arrives during continued scrutiny over McConnell's health.

The senator was hospitalised more than a month ago after suffering a fall and later developing pneumonia. Although McConnell has since released a photograph with his wife, former US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, questions remain over his day-to-day Senate responsibilities.

His office has provided only limited updates on his recovery and has repeatedly declined to detail the work McConnell has continued to perform while away from public view. According to reports, longtime aide Terry Carmack has also declined to discuss the senator's schedule or legislative activities.

McConnell's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Gerth's column.

With long-time staff declining to detail his recovery schedule, the combination of local journalistic censure and medical uncertainty marks a complicated twilight for a figure who defined Senate power for over a generation.