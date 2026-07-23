Known for pulling no punches on his show, Joe Rogan has sparked fresh debate after declaring he wants 'nothing to do with' MAGA, calling it a 'movement of dorks and weirdos'.

The outspoken podcast host made the remarks during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The clip quickly spread across social media after Democratic strategist Mike Nellis shared it on X, arguing that Rogan's criticism contradicted his engagement with MAGA supporters during the 2024 campaign.

Rogan Steps Away From the MAGA Brand

In the clip, Rogan criticised the slogan itself before explaining why he believes the movement has become something he no longer wants to support.

'I don't care, then, but that phrase sucks,' Rogan said. 'Here's the thing, like first of all, America is great. Make America greater, I'm down, but "Make America Great Again."'

He went on to suggest the slogan had become associated with a group he struggles to identify with.

Joe Rogan says that he wants nothing to do with MAGA because it’s become a movement of dorks and weirdos… which is ridiculous, because it’s always been a movement of dorks and weirdos and he was just pretending otherwise to get cheap engagement in 2024. pic.twitter.com/9wRchBX6gJ — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 27, 2026

'And then it becomes a movement of a bunch of f****** dorks, because a lot of them are dorks,' Rogan said. 'A lot of them, these really weird, f******, uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something. And they cling to it.'

Even as he criticised one section of the movement, Rogan drew a distinction between those people and what he described as 'real genuine patriots'.

'And, yeah, and there's a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots,' he said. 'And they're all lumped into this one group and you gotta accept the dorks too. F*** that.'

His comments suggest he believes the movement has become too broad, grouping together people with very different motivations and personalities under a single political banner.

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Mike Nellis Calls Out Rogan's Change of Stance

The clip gained traction after Nellis posted it on X alongside a scathing caption aimed at the podcast host.

'Joe Rogan says that he wants nothing to do with MAGA because it's become a movement of dorks and weirdos... which is ridiculous, because it's always been a movement of dorks and weirdos and he was just pretending otherwise to get cheap engagement in 2024,' Nellis wrote.

Nellis portrayed Rogan's latest remarks as a U-turn rather than a genuine change of opinion, alleging he embraced MAGA-related content when it suited his political or commercial interests before distancing himself from the movement.

A Familiar Pattern for Rogan

Rogan has long resisted being tied to any one political camp, despite regularly hosting guests from across the ideological spectrum. His political commentary frequently makes headlines because it does not consistently align with either major US party.

His latest remarks are likely to reignite debate over his political views. While he criticised what he sees as the culture surrounding MAGA, he also made clear that he does not view all of its supporters in the same way, specifically distinguishing what he called 'real genuine patriots' from the 'dorks' he believes have come to define the movement.

As the clip continues to circulate online, Rogan's comments have become another flashpoint in the ongoing debate over his political identity and relationship with one of America's most recognisable political movements.