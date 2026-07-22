Donald Trump's Justice Department has quietly begun moves to strip 10 naturalised Americans of their citizenship in cases filed over the past month across the United States, officials confirmed on Monday, marking a fresh escalation in the president's hard-line approach to immigration enforcement.

Trump administration steadily widening its deportation net beyond undocumented migrants to include green card holders and, increasingly, naturalised citizens. While denaturalisation has long existed in US law as a rarely used tool for dealing with war criminals and egregious fraudsters, Trump-era officials openly vowed to turn it into a more routine enforcement weapon, particularly against people they say lied about past crimes.

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According to a Justice Department press release, the 10 men targeted in this latest round of complaints are accused of concealing serious criminal histories when they applied for lawful permanent residence or citizenship. Prosecutors say the alleged offences range from sexual abuse of a child to health care and wire fraud, immigration fraud and conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute.

Officials are relying on a specific clause of the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows the government to revoke naturalisation obtained 'illegally' through 'concealment of a material fact or by wilful misrepresentation.' In practice, that means the government must prove in court that, had the full truth been disclosed at the time, the individual would never have been granted citizenship in the first place.

The Justice Department named all 10 men in its release. Six are from Mexico: Ceflo Luviano-Mojica, 60; Urbano Vazquez Ortega, 53; Antonio Alcantara-Ruiz, 53; Omar Cantu-Montalvo, 44; Francisco Montano, 59; and Martin Garcia Cardie, 60. The remaining four are identified as Yoskmaikel Rodriguez Perez, 45, from Cuba; Murtaza Ali, 65, from Pakistan; Jimmy Aguero, 51, from Peru; and Marcin Stanislaw Garbacz, 47, from Poland. All are accused, not convicted, in these new civil proceedings and remain entitled to contest the government's claims.

Donald Trump's Deportation Agenda Extends Into Citizenship Courts

These denaturalisation cases land at a moment when US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is under sharp scrutiny for its use of force. Two men were recently killed by ICE agents in separate incidents in Maine and Texas less than a week apart. In response, border chief Tom Homan ordered immigration officers to begin wearing body cameras, an unusually public concession that the agency needs closer oversight.

The legal move on citizenship strips sits comfortably within the broader Trump-era ambition to project a tougher image on immigration at almost every stage of the process, from asylum applications to deportations. It is, in one sense, the logical end point of that project: the state not only ejecting people at the border but potentially undoing the rights of those who believed they had finally secured a permanent place in American society.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, standing in for the role in the Trump administration, framed the 10 cases as a matter of basic integrity rather than overreach. 'These ten criminal aliens including child sex abusers, a $900,000 Medicare fraudster, and a cocaine trafficker lied their way into U.S. citizenship,' he said. 'Each of these individuals lacked the good moral character required by law and procured citizenship through wilful misrepresentations and concealment of their crimes. Under President Trump's leadership, this Department of Justice will continue to aggressively pursue denaturalization to restore integrity to America's naturalization process.'

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin went further, arguing that citizenship obtained through deceit is no citizenship at all. 'When you commit fraud during the naturalization process, you forfeit the right to keep your U.S. citizenship,' he said in the same release. He described the men as 'drug traffickers, pedophiles, and fraudsters' who had 'exploited our immigration system harming real U.S. citizens.'

'Many More Coming' Under Donald Trump's Justice Department

The most striking note came from Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division, who signalled that the 10 men named so far are likely just the beginning. The department, he said, 'refuse[s] to give a free pass to criminals who cheated their way into American citizenship.

Under this administration, if you defrauded the naturalization process, you will face the full force of the Justice Department. We've only scratched the surface many more complaints are coming.'

That phrase, 'many more complaints are coming,' is not just rhetorical chest-beating. It hints at the existence of a broader pipeline of investigations, likely built on data-matching between old immigration files and criminal databases, that could see larger numbers of naturalised citizens dragged into protracted legal battles over events that may have taken place decades ago.

Civil liberties advocates have long warned that ramping up denaturalisation risks turning citizenship into something closer to a probationary status, particularly for migrants from poorer countries who may not have had access to legal advice during their original applications. Supporters of Trump's agenda, on the other hand, insist the targets are a narrow group of serious criminals who should never have been approved, and who now threaten to undermine public confidence in the entire system.

All that is confirmed is that 10 men face the prospect of losing not only their US passports but their right to remain in the country they call home. The details of their original applications, the strength of the government's evidence and how willing judges are to let Trump-era officials unwind past decisions will only emerge as the cases move through the courts. Until then, the Justice Department's promise of 'many more coming' should probably be taken with a grain of salt but not ignored.