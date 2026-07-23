Donald Trump has launched an unexpected legal manoeuvre to reclaim millions of dollars paid to writer E. Jean Carroll, days after a court-controlled escrow account disbursed the funds.

The $5.6 million payment, comprising a 2023 jury award plus accrued interest, was transferred to Carroll on 9 July, nearly three years after a Manhattan federal jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Rather than accepting the conclusion of the protracted litigation, Trump's defence team has insisted that the money be returned, setting the stage for an unprecedented post-disbursement showdown.

Carroll's legal representatives have forcefully pushed back, arguing that the judgment is final and the money lawfully belongs to their client.

Trump demands E. Jean Carroll repay the $5.6M he paid to her #RawStory https://t.co/fZ2z6KIuZo — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 22, 2026

Trump's Latest Demand

Carroll's lawyers say Trump's latest move is another attempt to delay the consequences of a judgment he has repeatedly challenged.

'But rather than accept the reality that he had lost, [Trump] has engaged in a series of manoeuvres trying desperately to forestall payment,' they wrote in a legal filing, according to the reference material.

They argued that the payment should have brought the matter to a close. Instead, Trump's legal team is seeking what Carroll's attorneys described as an 'unprecedented remedy'.

'The judgment here is final, the money has already been disbursed, and Carroll is entitled to keep it,' they wrote.

The timing is crucial. The money was not merely awarded on paper. It had already been released from an escrow account controlled by the court and transferred to Carroll.

Now, the legal fight has shifted from whether Trump must pay to whether he can somehow force Carroll to give the money back.

How Trump and Carroll Reached This Point

The dispute dates back to allegations made by Carroll, who said Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Trump denied the allegations and continued to publicly attack Carroll after she went public with her account.

In 2023, a nine-person jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her. The verdict triggered years of further legal wrangling as Trump sought to challenge the judgment and avoid paying.

His legal team ultimately tried to take the case to the US Supreme Court. In June, the court declined to hear the matter, leaving the lower-court judgment intact.

Then, on 9 July, the $5.6 million was released from the court-controlled escrow account.

For Carroll's legal team, that should have been the end of the matter.

Instead, Trump asks for money back.

Trump Now Wants E. Jean Carroll to Return the $5.6M He Paid for Sexual Abuse and Defamation - People https://t.co/i2GWHflCpk — Kirsten🌻 (@KPowelson) July 22, 2026

The Bigger $83.3 Million Fight

The $5.6 million at the centre of Trump's latest demand is not the only major judgment involving Carroll.

In a separate defamation case, a jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million after finding Trump liable over statements he made while denying her allegations.

Trump had insisted that Carroll was not telling the truth and made the now-famous remark that she was not his 'type'. He also accused her of fabricating the allegations and suggested that she was using them to promote her book.

Those statements became central to the separate E. Jean Carroll defamation case, which resulted in much larger award.

The two cases are distinct, but together they have produced extraordinary legal and financial consequences for Trump.

They also explain why the Trump E. Jean Carroll $5.6 million dispute is attracting renewed attention. The latest fight is not happening in isolation. It comes after multiple verdicts and years of appeals and legal challenges.

Carroll's Lawyers Raise Harassment Claims

The dispute has also spilled far beyond the courtroom.

Carroll's lawyers said Trump's attacks have had a 'domino effect', exposing her to what they described as 'ongoing and prolific harassment'.

They also claimed that Carroll had received multiple death threats and other threats of physical harm from people who accepted Trump's statements as fact.

Those claims come from Carroll's legal team and add another layer to an already bitter legal battle. Her lawyers argue that Trump's continued efforts to challenge the judgment do not simply prolong the litigation, but keep the controversy surrounding Carroll alive in the public arena.

What Happens Next

The central question has now changed. After years of fighting the judgment, challenging it through the courts and seeing the Supreme Court decline to intervene, Trump finally paid Carroll $5.6 million, only to turn around and demand it back.

Carroll's lawyers insist the judgment is final and the money is hers, leaving the courts to decide whether Trump can claw back a payment that has already been disbursed, and whether this years-long legal battle will ever truly come to an end.