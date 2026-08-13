Brittany Boltinhouse, the recently crowned Miss North Carolina USA, has vowed she is 'not sorry' for past social media posts featuring the N-word, days after pageant organisers stripped her of the title and her place at the national Miss USA final scheduled for 27 August.

The 27-year-old, who won the state crown last month, said in a interview that she plans to sue and claims her removal had 'nothing' to do with the resurfaced posts.

After Blaize Productions, the executive producer and state licence holder for the official Miss USA pageants in North Carolina, abruptly revoked Boltinhouse's crown last week, citing 'recently surfaced information.'

In an announcement, the organisation confirmed that first runner-up Myla Hadley would assume the Miss North Carolina USA title and represent the state at Miss USA. It did not spell out what information triggered the move, but screenshots of posts shared widely on X appeared to show an account believed to belong to Boltinhouse using the N-word in 2017 and 2019.

Brittany Boltinhouse Rejects Calls To Apologise

In a detailed interview with the Daily Mail, Boltinhouse faced those posts head-on and refused to back down. Asked directly whether she believed she owed an apology for using the slur, she replied: 'No. Not at all.'

She insisted she would not 'deny or run' from the old tweets and said they would be addressed in her forthcoming lawsuit. Yet she was adamant the racial language itself was not the real reason for her downfall. Instead, Boltinhouse, who describes herself as a 'proud conservative' and 'God-fearing' woman, alleged that pageant officials moved against her because of her 'political and religious stance.'

'They did not take my crown because of those posts,' she said. '[It] was because of my political and religious stance. My rights were violated, and I'm going to stand up for myself. They defined a narrative of me, and I'm here to redefine that now.'

Her claim effectively turns what might have been a straightforward reputational crisis into a culture war skirmish. Boltinhouse said she has 'audio recordings' of conversations with pageant representatives, which she argues will show she was 'unfairly targeted' for her conservative beliefs. She has not released those recordings publicly and, at this stage, nothing in them has been independently verified, so her allegations should be treated with caution.

Organisers Deny Politics Were Behind Miss North Carolina USA Decision

Publicly, the pageant world is pushing back. Thom Brodeur, chairman of Miss USA, had already signalled a tougher line when the title was pulled, saying the organisation 'does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity'. He stressed the decision was not about a 'single moment' but rather 'conduct over an extended period of time.'

Blaize Productions went further in a detailed statement, flatly rejecting the suggestion that Boltinhouse was punished for her beliefs. 'Ms Boltinhouse was not removed because of her political affiliation, religious beliefs or the exercise of those beliefs,' the company said, adding that contestants are not barred from holding or expressing personal political or religious views.

According to Blaize, the problem lay elsewhere. The firm said its agreements set 'standards regarding conduct, decorum, representations made to the organisation and the responsibilities associated with representing the Miss North Carolina USA title.'

After 'previously undisclosed information and publicly available material' were brought to their attention following her win, the organisation reviewed that material, spoke directly with Boltinhouse and consulted the national body.

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'The decision was ultimately based on the totality of the circumstances, including conduct and material that the organisation determined was inconsistent with the standards and responsibilities associated with serving as Miss North Carolina USA,' Blaize said.

'This was not a determination about whether Ms Boltinhouse was entitled to hold particular political or religious beliefs. She was, and remains, entitled to those beliefs.'

The company also claimed Boltinhouse was 'repeatedly informed of the factors' behind the decision and that officials 'expressly distinguished' between her beliefs and the behaviour they deemed problematic.

Given that legal letters have now been exchanged, Blaize said it would be 'inappropriate' to publicly dissect private communications or recordings, but insisted: 'We stand by the process that was followed, the reasons communicated to Ms Boltinhouse, and the decision that was made.'

In an unusual note of restraint, the organisation concluded by strongly discouraging 'bullying, harassment, threats or personal attacks' against Boltinhouse, warning that its move 'should never be interpreted as an invitation for anyone to mistreat her.'

Legal Fight Over Brittany Boltinhouse Title Heads for Court

Behind the pageant politeness, lawyers are already circling. Boltinhouse's attorney, Patrick Mincey said that his client had been 'defamed.'

'She's been called a racist, a homophobe, a transphobe. Those are false slanders and slurs,' he said. He claimed the audio recordings would show 'exactly why she was stripped of her crown' and insisted 'it had nothing to do with posts from a decade ago, which we aren't running from and Boltinhouse isn't apologising for.'

Pressed on whether Boltinhouse was denying racism despite her acknowledged use of the N-word, Mincey replied: '100 percent. Those posts are not racist or evidence of racism.' Co-counsel Stephen Bell argued they would demonstrate that Boltinhouse was 'labelled as prejudiced solely to justify her firing, which was actually due to her conservative beliefs.'

Boltinhouse herself framed the row as a question of basic rights. 'It felt like I was not able to be an American,' she said. 'It's a constitutional right, it's your First Amendment right to express yourself ... and I feel like I was ripped of that as a proud American.'

For now, she says she does not want the crown back. 'One word: Justice,' she said, when asked what she hopes to achieve in court. She maintains she is 'very much at peace' and even 'glad' the controversy hit her rather than someone 'more vulnerable or younger' who might not cope.

Whether a judge will accept that her sacking was unlawful discrimination, or side with a private pageant's right to police the reputational risk of its titleholders, will likely turn on those unseen recordings and how a jury reads eight-year-old tweets.

Until that evidence surfaces, one fact is clear. Boltinhouse is staking her future on a principle she believes is larger than any tiara, and she is doing it without the one thing crisis managers typically demand first: an apology.