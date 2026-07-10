Utah regulators have revoked the licence of a girls' boarding school where socialite Paris Hilton said she was abused as a teenager, citing 'severe safety failures' including unnecessary restraint, aggressive physical contact and instances of neglect. IBTimes UK has reviewed a binder of photographs and documents from the facility posted on Reddit that raises further questions about the school's practices.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services revoked the licence of Provo Canyon School's Springville campus effective 6 July, ordering all services terminated by 6 August. The facility, described as an intensive psychiatric youth residential treatment centre for girls aged 12 to 18, has 15 days to request a hearing.

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Multiple Violations Dating Back to 2025

State investigators documented a pattern of violations going back to 2025. On 22 January 2025, the school was cited for withholding 'material information' about an event involving more than 10 clients and assaults on clients and staff. The provider admitted to being 'hesitant to submit the restraint details in writing since those documents are public' and said it preferred to provide details verbally.

In another incident, staff failed to call emergency services after a minor was left unconscious, instead transporting the child to hospital themselves and delaying treatment by about an hour.

A video also emerged showing a staff member hitting a child during a physical restraint, according to reports.

👏 HEROIC WORK BY PARIS HILTON TO PROTECT CHILDREN! Utah Boarding School Where She Was Abused as a Teen Has License Revoked — (Video: AI)



Big win for accountability. Paris Hilton has been a powerful voice exposing abuse in these facilities — and now this Utah school has had its… pic.twitter.com/0oesHKFfZU — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 7, 2026

The Complex Reality of Mental Health Holds

Read more Paris Hilton Says She Endured 11 Months of Abuse at Provo Canyon School in the 1990s. Now It's Finally Closing. Paris Hilton Says She Endured 11 Months of Abuse at Provo Canyon School in the 1990s. Now It's Finally Closing.

The case has sparked broader debate about the use of physical restraints in mental health treatment facilities. One commentator with a background in the sector noted that non-violent holds are a standard training component in mental health settings. But only for situations where a patient poses an immediate threat to themselves or others and other de-escalation techniques have been exhausted.

The issue, they argued, arises when poorly regulated centres use holds outside these strict circumstances to compensate for a lack of training, insufficient staffing, or simply to make their jobs easier. Utah's oversight of such facilities has been described as abysmal, with regulators auditing centres perhaps once a year. Greater scrutiny of staffing, training, and incident reviews could prevent abuse, the commentator said.

Paris Hilton's Response

Hilton, who spent nearly a year at the Springville school in the 1990s, has long campaigned for its closure. She testified before Congress in 2024 about her experience, alleging she was physically assaulted, made to take medication and placed in solitary confinement.

In a statement responding to the revocation, Hilton said: 'Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care. I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them.'

She added: 'For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along.'

School Response

School officials told local media they were 'evaluating all available legal and administrative options, including an appeal'. They added: 'Our priority remains providing safe, high-quality care and support for adolescents and their families.'

The Binder and Further Evidence

IBTimes UK has reviewed a binder containing photographs and documents from the Springville campus. The materials appear to show [describe what the photos show, e.g., injuries sustained by students, conditions inside the facility, or incident reports]. The binder, provided by [source, e.g., a former student's family or an anonymous source], raises further questions about the school's practices and the adequacy of state oversight.

IBTimes UK has contacted Provo Canyon School for comment on the contents of the binder but has not received a reply.

The boys' campus in Provo remains licensed but has conditions placed on it following a separate investigation. Health officials imposed temporary restrictions on that campus in June after an inquiry found staff had failed to protect a boy during a fight and did not seek immediate medical care for his injuries.