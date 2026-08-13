For Eric Batman, the walk into work became the centre of a legal battle over religion, workplace rights and a Pride flag.

The Christian employee of the Los Angeles Department of Public Works claims he was forced to pass a Progress Pride flag outside his workplace during Pride Month despite asking to work remotely, and he is now suing Los Angeles County, arguing that the arrangement conflicted with his religious beliefs.

Batman Has Worked for the County for More Than 20 Years

Batman has worked for the Los Angeles Department of Public Works for 24 years and has been based at its Alhambra headquarters since 2003, according to his lawsuit.

The complaint was filed in March with the help of Liberty Counsel, a conservative Christian legal organisation. Batman argues that the county's decision to display a Progress Pride flag during June created a conflict with his sincerely held religious beliefs.

Since 2023, Los Angeles County departments have been required to fly the Progress Pride flag during Pride Month.

Batman claims that seeing the flag whenever he entered or left the building effectively required him to recognise or celebrate conduct that he considers sinful according to his Christian faith.

His objection was not simply about the flag being present somewhere in the county. According to the lawsuit, Batman argued that being required to physically report to the workplace while the flag was displayed interfered with his ability to perform his job.

Batman's Requests To Work Remotely Were Rejected

Batman sought a religious accommodation in both 2024 and 2025, asking to work remotely during June so he would not have to encounter the Pride display outside the headquarters.

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The department rejected both requests. Batman subsequently filed grievance forms with the Department of Employee Relations, but those complaints were also unsuccessful.

In one 2024 grievance, Batman said having to see the Progress Pride flag each time he entered and exited the building negatively affected his ability to work and created what he described as a hostile environment.

The department reportedly offered another solution. Instead of working remotely, Batman was told he could use a rear entrance to avoid seeing the flag.

He was also advised to seek counselling if the situation caused him distress.

Batman and his legal representatives objected to that response, arguing that it effectively placed the burden on him to avoid a workplace display rather than providing the religious accommodation he had requested.

Lawsuit Claims Religious Discrimination

Batman is now accusing Los Angeles County and the Department of Public Works of religious discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit also alleges violations of his First Amendment rights to free exercise of religion and free speech, as well as his rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

A central part of Batman's argument is that the county has accommodated other religious practices. The complaint points to arrangements that reportedly allowed Muslim employees to work remotely during Ramadan and argues that his own request should have received similar consideration.

Liberty Counsel has described the case as a matter of religious liberty, with chairman Mat Staver arguing that government employers should not force workers to choose between their conscience and their livelihood.