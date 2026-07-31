Amnesty International UK has apologised after publishing a briefing that labelled JK Rowling's sexual violence support centre Beira's Place and other gender-critical organisations 'anti-rights.'

The human rights charity issued a public apology on 31 July, saying the briefing, titled 'A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK,' 'should never have been published.'

The document was uploaded on 8 July and removed within 48 hours after senior management were made aware of it. Amnesty said it would not republish the briefing and had opened an internal investigation into how it appeared online.

'To be clear: this labelling does not represent our institutional position, and we apologise for its inclusion,' Amnesty said.

The charity added that it specifically apologised to Beira's Place and other groups it had described as gender-critical organisations, saying they 'should not have collectively labelled as anti-rights.'

Beira's Place Threatened Legal Action

Beira's Place, founded by Rowling in Edinburgh in 2022, provides support for women who have experienced sexual violence. The centre describes itself as a women-only service and was created after Rowling argued that survivors should have access to women-centred and women-delivered care.

I don’t care about individuals. I do care that a former champion of human rights has become what it was created to fight. It no longer champions freedom of speech and belief. It has become the tyrant that persecutes those who don’t espouse what it decrees acceptable beliefs. pic.twitter.com/ksCMajlhdb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 28, 2026

Lawyers acting for Beira's Place accused Amnesty of publishing defamatory claims and demanded that the report be permanently withdrawn. They also called for a public apology and an external review into how the briefing was approved. Rowling shared the legal letter on X and urged other organisations named in what she called a 'blacklist' to seek support from her fund if they wanted to take legal action.

The row widened because the report also named groups including For Women Scotland, LGB Alliance, Murray Blackburn Mackenzie, the Seen Network, Labour Women's Declaration and others.

Charity Regulator Considering Complaint

The controversy has also reached the Charity Commission. The regulator confirmed earlier that concerns had been raised about the briefing and that Amnesty International UK had submitted a serious incident report. It said it was assessing the matter to decide whether it had any role to play as the charity law regulator.

Amnesty said the document fell 'significantly short' of its standards for research, evidence and editorial oversight. The charity also said it would commission an independent external review to learn from the controversy.

Rowling Row Deepens Split Over Gender and Rights

The apology comes amid a bitter UK debate over sex-based services, gender-critical beliefs and trans rights. The original briefing accused 'anti-rights actors' of seeking a society where women and men have fixed roles based on traditional ideas. But critics said Amnesty had wrongly grouped women's support organisations with movements hostile to human rights.

Amnesty said it remained committed to defending 'the human rights, dignity, and equality of all marginalised groups, including women, girls, and members of the trans community.' The attempt to hold both positions has satisfied few people on either side of the debate.

Amnesty Founder's Granddaughter Condemns Charity

The row also prompted criticism from Iseult White, granddaughter of Amnesty International co-founder Seán MacBride. White said she would not donate 'a single penny' to the organisation, accusing Amnesty's UK and Irish branches of straying from the charity's original mission of defending prisoners of conscience and universal human rights.

"Amnesty has moved so far away from their original mission... They are now acting like the types of authoritarian regimes that they have always sought to expose.” -- @iseult, granddaughter of Amnesty founder.https://t.co/5JTIrpb2AO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 29, 2026

'How can you trust what they say now?' she said, arguing that the damage to Amnesty's reputation was 'enormous.'