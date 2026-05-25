What began as a routine paragliding session over one of Austria's best-known flying regions ended in terror when a small aircraft tore directly through a woman's parachute canopy mid-flight, sending her spiralling towards the ground. The frightening incident, captured on camera, drew global attention after footage showed the paraglider fighting to regain control moments after the collision — and remarkably, the woman survived with only minor injuries.

Reports indicate the incident happened near the Schmittenhöhe mountain area in the Salzburg region of Austria, a popular destination for paragliders and sightseeing flights alike.

🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See.



The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday.



According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 24, 2026

Plane Rips Through Paraglider's Canopy Above Austrian Alps

The incident involved a 44-year-old Austrian paraglider identified as Sabrina, who was flying over the Schmittenhöhe region near Zell am See and Piesendorf when a light aircraft suddenly crossed her path. According to authorities, the aircraft involved was a Cessna 172 conducting a sightseeing flight in the area.

A video recorded from the paraglider's perspective captured the terrifying moment the plane entered the frame and sliced through the canopy only metres above her head.

The impact severely damaged the paraglider wing, splitting the canopy and immediately sending Sabrina into an uncontrolled descent. Witness footage and official accounts described the scene as chaotic as she began spinning rapidly in the air while losing altitude.

Authorities later stated that the aircraft's propeller caused major damage to the paraglider, forcing the experienced pilot to rely on emergency equipment to survive.

@mothershipsg The police reported that the woman was airlifted by a police helicopter and transported to Zell am See Airport. The pilot also landed the aircraft safely at the same airport after the collision. Both she and the pilot escaped serious injuries. #mothershipabroad #paragliding #fyp ♬ original sound - Mothership - Mothership

Emergency Parachute Saved Her Life During Rapid Descent

With her main canopy destroyed, Sabrina had only seconds to react. As she descended uncontrollably, she managed to deploy her reserve parachute — a move aviation observers say likely saved her life. The emergency chute opened successfully and slowed the descent enough for her to make an emergency landing on a forest road below. The damaged remains of the original paraglider canopy remained attached to her equipment during the descent.

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Emergency responders later airlifted her by police helicopter and transported her for medical assessment at Zell am See Airport. Despite the violent collision, she escaped serious injury. Sabrina suffered bruises and contusions but avoided major harm.

Pilot Says Collision Could Not Be Avoided

The pilot of the aircraft, a 28-year-old man from Tyrol, also landed safely after the incident. According to police accounts, he told investigators that he had been unable to avoid the paraglider before impact. Authorities have since opened an investigation into the collision, while reports indicate aviation officials are reviewing the case.

The incident has raised fresh questions about airspace safety in regions where recreational aviation activities overlap. The Schmittenhöhe area attracts both paragliders and scenic flights due to its mountain views and thermal conditions. While paragliding accidents are not uncommon in Alpine regions, collisions involving aircraft remain exceptionally rare.

Viral Footage Highlights Risks of Shared Airspace

The dramatic footage spread rapidly online after Sabrina shared the clip on Instagram. 'I actually still can't believe that I'm sitting here typing this,' she wrote. 'Apart from a few nasty bruises, nothing really happened.'

Her experience, calm response under pressure, and use of a reserve parachute transformed what appeared to be a fatal accident into a remarkable survival story.

What began as an ordinary flight over the Alps ended with what she reportedly described as a 'second birthday' — a stark reminder of how quickly the skies can turn dangerous.