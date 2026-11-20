More than 500 employees at a Virginia school district were hired without undergoing a legally required check of the state's child abuse and neglect registry, forcing officials to close every school while the missing screenings are completed. Albemarle County Public Schools announced that its 29 schools and facilities would shut to students from Thursday, 19 November, through Thanksgiving break. Officials hope to reopen on 30 November.

The discovery involved 524 current employees hired over the past three years. Although they had passed fingerprint-based criminal background checks, their details had not been submitted to the Virginia Department of Social Services' Child Protective Services Central Registry.

A Separate Check Was Missing

The registry screening is distinct from a criminal records check. It identifies founded complaints of child abuse or neglect, and Virginia law and school board policy require the review for school employees whose roles involve direct contact with pupils.

The registry records findings after child-protection investigations. It is not a list of criminal convictions or arrests.

Acting Superintendent Dr Chandra Hayes said the lapse occurred because personnel responsible for sending information to Child Protective Services had not consistently followed the established process. The affected workers were spread across schools and departments, she said, so no single school could be isolated.

The 524 employees include bus drivers, office assistants, teachers and teaching assistants. Hayes said there was no pattern tied to a particular job category. All 524 files were delivered to the state on 18 November.

Officials Say No One Was Under Active Investigation

Hayes said the district checked whether any affected employees were currently under investigation or facing charges related to abuse, neglect or failure to report. None were, she said.

That finding does not replace the missing registry checks. The state must still determine whether any employee has a founded complaint. Hayes said the district would act if a screening identified such a record, and school policy provides for dismissal after applicable appeal rights have been exhausted.

Employees who work directly with students are being prioritised. The district said those staff members must complete the required screening before returning to work with pupils.

Some Workers Already Cleared

By Thursday evening, 186 of the 524 employees had been cleared to return to work, according to an update from Hayes. All 186 screenings came back with no findings of child abuse or neglect, she said.

The district remained on track to reopen 30 November. Families were promised regular updates.

The closure disrupted families before the holiday. Officials said it was necessary because affected employees worked throughout the school system, and keeping selected schools open could not guarantee that all staff in contact with pupils had been screened.

Governor Calls for Accountability

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger criticised the district's previous leadership, saying it had failed children and families by not carrying out legally required checks. Her administration said state education officials were helping interim leaders correct the problem, including arranging an outside investigation.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway also said the department would hold the division accountable and supported a full external review.

The priority is completing checks and reopening safely. But the episode has raised questions about how a required hiring step was missed for hundreds of employees over several years, and what oversight should have caught the failure sooner.