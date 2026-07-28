Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary has warned travellers that flights will not be delayed for passengers caught in lengthy passport control queues caused by the European Union's new Entry/Exit System (EES).

Speaking on Simon Calder's Telegraph podcast, O'Leary said the airline's responsibility is to passengers who arrive at the boarding gate on time, regardless of the reason others are delayed.

Ryanair Says Flights Will Leave Without Delayed Passengers

The EES, introduced in April 2026, requires non-EU nationals entering the Schengen Area to register biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial photograph. The new digital border checks have increased processing times at several European airports, leading to long queues and missed departures.

O'Leary said Ryanair would not change its boarding policy because of those delays.

'We will not wait for anybody,' he said. 'Our priority is to those passengers who are at the boarding gate when boarding starts. If you're not at the boarding gate when we finish boarding, the plane is going without you.'

Although he acknowledged the disruption has been frustrating for passengers, he said airlines cannot hold aircraft indefinitely without affecting schedules across the network.

Travellers Hit With Unexpected Costs

The warning follows reports of holidaymakers paying hundreds of pounds for replacement flights and accommodation after failing to reach their departure gates in time.

O'Leary described the situation as 'regrettable', noting that passengers delayed by border controls are often not responsible for missing their flights.

Ryanair has repeatedly criticised the rollout of the EES, urging European authorities to pause or improve the system during the busy summer travel season to minimise disruption.

Athens Incident Highlights Ongoing Problems

The comments come after a Ryanair service from Athens to London Luton departed without dozens of passengers who were delayed at passport control.

The airline said those travellers failed to reach the gate before boarding closed because of congestion at border checks, while passengers who arrived before the deadline boarded as normal.

The aircraft later departed after baggage belonging to the absent passengers was removed from the hold, in line with aviation security procedures.

Long Queues Continue at European Airports

Athens is one of several airports affected since the EES was introduced. Similar disruption has also been reported elsewhere, including Milan, where passengers missed flights after lengthy waits at passport control.

Airports have attributed the delays to increased passenger volumes alongside the additional processing required under the new border system.

Travel experts have advised British holidaymakers to allow at least three hours before departure when flying from European airports while the rollout continues.

Despite the disruption, O'Leary made clear that Ryanair's policy remains unchanged.

'If you're not at the boarding gate when we finish boarding,' he said, 'the plane is going without you.'