Surgeons shielded a patient with their bodies as a powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan, on 28 July, with CCTV footage showing the medical team protecting the patient as the operating room violently shook around them.

The footage was recorded at Japan Community Health Care Organization Kumamoto General Hospital in Kumamoto Prefecture. Four surgeries were underway when the earthquake struck, and all four were ultimately completed successfully, according to reports citing the hospital.

Surgeons Shield Patient as Operating Room Shakes

The CCTV shows the operating theatre suddenly jolting as medical equipment, carts and other objects move across the room.

Two surgeons can be seen immediately moving over the patient and gripping the operating table as the shaking intensifies. They remain positioned around the patient while equipment moves around them, apparently prioritising the person on the table as the room shakes.

Other members of the medical team react to the sudden movement, with an anaesthesiologist appearing to move towards the head of the operating table.

A nurse is also seen being knocked to the floor before getting back up and opening a door as the earthquake continues. The scene shows how quickly staff had to react while trying to keep the operating environment under control.

The footage captures the particular danger of an earthquake during surgery, when an anaesthetised patient cannot move themselves to safety and medical equipment must remain in place.

Four Surgeries Underway When Earthquake Struck

The footage comes from one operating room, but the hospital said four surgeries were taking place at the time of the earthquake.

Despite the disruption, the medical teams continued the procedures. All four operations were later completed successfully, with the patients reported to be safe and recovering.

The US Geological Survey initially recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.1 before revising its measurement to 6.8, while Japanese seismic authorities recorded the event differently.

The successful completion of the four procedures became a key detail as footage of the incident spread online, showing that the disruption did not prevent the medical teams from finishing their work.

Reddit Users Praise Surgeons for Protecting Patient

The CCTV footage drew strong reactions after being shared on Reddit.

One commenter wrote, 'Not all heroes wear capes,' prompting another to reply, 'Some wear gowns.'

Comment

by u/New_Libran from discussion

in nextfuckinglevel

Comment

by u/New_Libran from discussion

in nextfuckinglevel

Another user called the medical team 'Very brave and professional,' while others focused on the difficulty of keeping a patient and their medical equipment safe while the operating room was shaking.

Comment

by u/New_Libran from discussion

in nextfuckinglevel

Some Reddit users speculated that the medical staff were also trying to protect the patient's breathing tube and other critical equipment. Those interpretations come from the Reddit discussion and have not been presented as statements from the hospital.

Several commenters also expressed surprise at the idea of undergoing surgery during an earthquake, while others said they had never considered what would happen to patients already on operating tables when a major earthquake struck.

Hospital Services Disrupted After Earthquake

Read more Japanese Surgeons Keeping a Open-Surgery Patient Stable While a Severe Earthquake Shakes the Operating Room Japanese Surgeons Keeping a Open-Surgery Patient Stable While a Severe Earthquake Shakes the Operating Room

The earthquake's effects extended beyond the operating theatre. Kumamoto General Hospital temporarily suspended regular medical services following the disaster before resuming them on 5 August, according to reporting citing information from the hospital.

The CCTV footage has since drawn international attention because it captures medical staff responding to an earthquake at the exact moment patients were undergoing surgery, with the surgeons' first priority remaining the people on the operating tables.