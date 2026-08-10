Bill Cassidy had spent months positioning himself as one of the Republican senators willing to challenge Donald Trump, but his decision to back Todd Blanche for attorney general has now handed his critics a fresh target.

The Louisiana senator's support helped clear the final hurdle for Trump's former personal lawyer to take over the Justice Department, prompting progressive commentators to accuse Cassidy and other MAGA Republicans of abandoning their supposed independence when it mattered most.

Cassidy Backed Blanche Despite Earlier Concerns

Cassidy's support was particularly striking because he had previously made clear that Blanche's relationship with Trump was a major concern.

Before deciding how he would vote, Cassidy repeatedly said he needed to be convinced that Blanche would act as attorney general rather than effectively remain Trump's personal lawyer inside the Justice Department.

He had also criticised the administration's controversial $1.8 billion (£1.35 billion) anti-weaponisation fund and raised questions about provisions that could have offered sweeping legal protections to Trump and his associates.

By 7 August, however, Cassidy announced that he would support Blanche. He acknowledged that the decision would attract criticism but argued that Blanche understood the law and was capable of running the department.

His vote proved decisive. With Republicans holding only a narrow majority and Republican senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins opposing Blanche, Cassidy's backing helped put the nominee over the threshold needed for confirmation.

The Senate ultimately confirmed Blanche by 50 votes to 49 on 8 August.

Commentators Mock Cassidy's Trump Loyalty

Cassidy's reversal became the centrepiece of a fiery political discussion featured in a progressive podcast, where hosts ridiculed Republican men who they believe remain loyal to Trump despite previously expressing reservations about his decisions.

One commentator referred to Cassidy as 'Bill Cucksity', arguing that the senator had been given an opportunity to defy Trump but instead backed the president's preferred candidate.

The criticism was not limited to Cassidy himself. The discussion portrayed MAGA supporters as excessively submissive to Trump and questioned why Republican politicians who disagree with the president repeatedly return to supporting his agenda.

The language was deliberately provocative, reflecting the highly combative style of political commentary dominating social media and partisan podcasts. It should therefore be understood as political rhetoric rather than an established description of Cassidy or the wider Republican Party.

Cassidy's Vote Exposes a Wider MAGA Divide

Trump remains the dominant figure within MAGA, while figures including Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie have increasingly been discussed as part of a possible next generation of the movement.

The podcast discussion argued that disagreements within Trump's coalition could eventually create a political opening for a more anti-establishment version of MAGA.

That possibility makes Cassidy's decision even more politically interesting. He had emerged as a prominent Republican critic of some Trump administration policies, particularly the Justice Department's controversial initiatives.

Yet when Blanche's confirmation reached its decisive stage, Cassidy ultimately chose to support Trump's nominee.

Either way, the political fallout is unlikely to disappear quickly. Blanche is now attorney general, and Cassidy's vote has given his opponents a memorable example to use against him whenever he claims independence from Trump.